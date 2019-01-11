Fun and Frolics in Fethard: Tipperary village celebrate the start of 2019 in style

As we say goodbye to 2018, many will also be happy to say goodbye to the memories of a fairly harsh year overall.

Although we’re academically coming out of a recession, we’re still experiencing an increase in homelessness, hospital trollies instead of beds, repossession of houses and evictions, and a slow meltdown of rural society and towns.

It’s sad and worrying to see a government use more and more penalties as a means to force people to conform, instead of offering solutions to the long-term grief these enforced changes cause. Any optimist living in rural Ireland would sense a return to the dark-ages.

New Year’s Eve was an exception in Fethard, County Tipperary, when young and old joined forces to celebrate what’s good in rural Ireland – family, friendship, fun and frolics. It was heartening to see so many people in good spirits as they seriously and generously showered wishes to all for a better New Year.

At this time every year we particularly remember all those who have died in the past 12 months, in particular all who have helped make Fethard a better and happier place to live. A special thanks to all the volunteers and local organisations who continue to provide much needed services to our community.

A very rural Happy New Year to all.