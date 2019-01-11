Fun and Frolics in Fethard: Tipperary village celebrate the start of 2019 in style
Kevin Dunne, Paul Mackey, Thomas Mackey and Daniel Mackey ringing in the New Year in County Tipperary
As we say goodbye to 2018, many will also be happy to say goodbye to the memories of a fairly harsh year overall.
Although we’re academically coming out of a recession, we’re still experiencing an increase in homelessness, hospital trollies instead of beds, repossession of houses and evictions, and a slow meltdown of rural society and towns.
It’s sad and worrying to see a government use more and more penalties as a means to force people to conform, instead of offering solutions to the long-term grief these enforced changes cause. Any optimist living in rural Ireland would sense a return to the dark-ages.
New Year’s Eve was an exception in Fethard, County Tipperary, when young and old joined forces to celebrate what’s good in rural Ireland – family, friendship, fun and frolics. It was heartening to see so many people in good spirits as they seriously and generously showered wishes to all for a better New Year.
At this time every year we particularly remember all those who have died in the past 12 months, in particular all who have helped make Fethard a better and happier place to live. A special thanks to all the volunteers and local organisations who continue to provide much needed services to our community.
A very rural Happy New Year to all.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on