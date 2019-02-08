Authors and their books set for Tipperary event

The 24th annual Tipperariana Book Fair takes place this Sunday, February 10, in Fethard Ballroom from 2pm to 6pm.

Over 30 antiquarian and second-hand book dealers from far and wide are again coming to Fethard on Sunday for what is the best fair of its type in the whole country.

Most books on show with the dealers are in the price range €10 to €60 but some special items can be priced in the hundreds. A book can be ‘special’ for many reasons. For instance, it may be because of the signature of a famous author or because it was owned and inscribed by a famous person. Generally speaking an ‘expensive book’ has to be rare, in very good condition with no pages missing or soiled in any way. People are welcome to take their own rare books to the fair and have them valued by the dealers, and the organisers, Fethard Historical Society, will also be happy to assist with their advice.

Authors coming to the Book Fair

It has been the tradition for authors of Tipperary interest books produced in the preceding year to come to the fair to promote, sell and sign their books. This year many such authors will be present. The authors of ‘Daughters of Dún Iascaigh’, chosen as the Tipperariana Book of the Year for 2018, will be present, as will Patrick Bracken with his book, ‘The Growth and Development of Sport in County Tipperary’. Also present will be Noreen Higgins-McHugh with her book, ‘Tracing your Tipperary Ancestors’, and John Kirwan with his very lavish, ‘The Chief Butlers of Ireland and the House of Ormond’ – a magnificent piece of work. ‘The 3rd Brigade: A History of the Volunteers/IRA in South Tipperary 1913-21’, by Denis G. Marnane with Mary Guinan Darmody, will also be there. The authors of works of fiction and poetry, ‘A Hippie’s Child’, by Will Fahey, and ‘Love, Ladybirds and Parkinsons’, by Pat Feely will also attend the fair.

Donated Books

The organisers will also gladly receive donated books for their own stall, where books are very keenly priced. These can be left into Fethard Ballroom from 8pm to 11pm on Friday night or between 11am and 4pm on Saturday. Contact can also be made for books to be collected by texting or phoning: 087 9305232 or 087 9009722. See also www.tipperariana.com