A Memorial Service for the late Mary McCarter (Green), Ballyvaden, Fethard, who died on Thursday, January 24, will be held at Magorban Church at 12 noon on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Sadly missed by her son George Green, daughter Anne (Croome-Carroll), grandchildren Tyrone, Rory and Charles, daughter-in-law Adrienne, son-in-law Michael, relatives and friends.