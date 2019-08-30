Tipperary author Alex Koster wins awards for her 'childhood' book

Now with schools re-opening for another academic year it brings to mind the award-winning book, ‘Roots and Wings – Childhood needs a Revolution’, by local author, teacher, mother and mindfulness practitioner, Alex Koster, Jossestown, Fethard.

Alex’s book is an invaluable resource for parents, teachers and anyone involved in caring for young people and interested in creating a happier, more balanced parent–child relationship. Simple but effective strategies such as connecting with nature, paying attention to what is present in and around us, help both adults and children achieve a greater peace and sense of belonging.

Based on the principles of mindfulness, the book also highlights the many changes in our society over the last 20-30 years. These changes include the dramatic rise and influence of technology, in particular the internet and social media. Alex wrote this book to help herself and others to make this journey in modern society a little bit easier and is full of practical ideas to bring peace, stability, joy and togetherness in our relationships with people and nature.

Alex has a website www.rootsandwings.pub where she further details the techniques to equip parents and educators to teach children the skills they need to understand and navigate modern life with confidence. The website also has glowing reviews on her must-read book ‘Roots and Wings – Childhood needs a Revolution’, which is also available online at www.amazon.co.uk

The book comes highly recommended as can be verified by the following awards that Alex has already received: Nautilus Award Gold Winner in the Category Family & Parenting (2018); Honourable Mention in the Erik Hoffer Book Awards (2019); Finalist for the New Horizon Award (2019); Finalist for da Vinci Eye Award (2019); Finalist in the Parenting & Family Category National Indie Excellence Awards (2019); Finalist in the Parenting & Family Category International Book Awards (2019).