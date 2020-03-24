Tipperary woman Michelle is at top of racing game in USA

Congratulations to Michelle Nevin, a multiple Graded Stakes winning trainer based at Belmont Park, New York. Fethard born Michelle was recently interviewed by CNN correspondent Holly Firfer on, ‘What keeps Michelle Nevin at the top of the horse racing game?”

Michelle, daughter of Michael and Chris Nevin, is fast making a name for herself as one of the top horseracing trainers in the USA. Her love of horses, from the age of six, she attributes to her grandfather Dick Nevin and her father Michael who both trained and rode horses all their lives. Dick started training for Larry Keating in Fethard before opening his stables at Ballintemple, Fethard, where he was joined by his sons Michael and Richard.

Michael and Chris opened and ran the successful ‘Gateway B&B’ in Fethard before moving to USA. Their daughter Michelle, now with fifty horses in her care, first started her training career at the very bottom, riding out for various trainers in the US. Taking advice from her father Michael, she was intent on ‘learning the trade’ fast. Michael told her that, “Not one trainer is right about everything, so you have to pick out the pieces that are good and put it all together to what suits you!”

Wise words indeed! Michelle, former assistant trainer to Rick Dutrow (junior), set out on her own in early 2013 at Gulfstream Park. Since then, she has won over 70 races including the Grade 1 Frizette Stakes with ‘By the Moon’. Her total life earnings estimated on ‘America’s Best Racing’ website are quoted as $18,140,321.