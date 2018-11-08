UPDATE: Bansha will now host the Dean Ryan Cup final featuring Tipperary side Thurles CBS

Thurles CBS are this week preparing to take on De La Salle, Waterford in the Dean Ryan Cup final (under-16.5A Munster post-primary schools hurling championship) - the decider is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 9th in Bansha (1.30pm); the final was originally fixed for Ardfinnan, but it will now takes place in Bansha.

And, Thurles CBS have named the following panel of players to face their De La Salle counterparts on Friday afternoon: James Armstrong (Durlas Óg), Ethan Blake (Drom & Inch), Joe Brooks (Roscrea), Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill), Edward Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), Michael Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Michael Fitzpatrick (Drom & Inch), David Fogarty (Holycross-Ballycahill), Emmett Fogarty (Durlas Óg), James Griffin (Upperchurch-Drombane), Liam Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris), Ben Hennessy (Holycross-Ballycahill), Conor Horgan (Knockavilla Kickhams), Toby Lambe (Holycross-Ballycahill), Alex Lawlor (Fenians), Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle), Jack Lillis (Drom & Inch), Darragh McCahey (Loughmore-Castleiney), Liam McCormack (Durlas Óg), Edward Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), Darragh Minogue (Durlas Óg), Oisin O'Brien (Durlas Óg), Daire O'Connell (Fethard), Jason O'Dwyer (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Jack O'Mara (Durlas Óg), Sam Quinlan (Holycross-Ballycahill), Killian Rafter (Durlas Óg), Pat Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Conor Ruddy (Durlas Óg), Daniel Ruddy (Durlas Óg), Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane), David Sherman (Galmoy), Darragh Stakelum (Durlas Óg), Oisín Treacy (Upperchurch-Drombane), Padraig Treacy (Loughmore-Castleiney) and Ryan Walsh (Fethard).

The Thurles CBS squad will be guided into action by a management team comprising of Martin Maher (Borris-Ileigh), John Devane (Clonoulty-Rossmore) and Niall Cahill (Emeralds, Urlingford).

In the semi-finals of the competition De La Salle saw off the challenge of Our Lady's Templemore (1-12 to 1-10) while Thurles CBS accounted for Nenagh CBS (2-22 to 1-9).

At the quarter-final stage Thurles CBS, who are the defending champions, proved too strong for Midleton CBS (4-16 to 1-15) while De La Salle beat St Flannan's, Ennis (0-17 to 0-8).

In round one De La Salle edged their contest with Árdscoil Rís, Limerick (1-14 to 2-9) while Thurles CBS enjoyed a seven-point win over St Joseph's, Tulla (0-15 to 0-8).

De La Salle have won the Dean Ryan Cup on three occasions (2005, 2008 & 2013) while Thurles CBS are this week chasing the schools 14th provincial title at the grade (1936, 1939, 1945, 1947, 1950, 1952, 1955, 1956, 1960, 1965, 1992, 2010 & 2018).

