Six-day turnaround hits Tipperary Camogie team hard as the Premier County suffer an eight-point defeat

Tipperary showed the effects of a six-day turnaround from their opening clash against Cork with a below par performance against a fresher and more energetic Galway team at The Ragg on Saturday.

Littlewoods Ireland National

Camogie League Division One

Tipperary 1-6 Galway 1-14

Despite opening the scoring with a well-executed free from Niamh Treacy it was Galway who quickly raced into the lead and went on to dominate proceedings. Indeed, Galway led 0-8 to 0-2 at the interval.

Tipp’s only score from play came from the hard-working Megan Ryan at midfield. For Galway Carrie Dolan was excellent from frees and play clocking up six points in the opening half. She was ably assisted by Ailish O’Reilly and Niamh Kilkenny.

In difficult conditions Tipperary’s attack failed to fire and Galway’s full-back and captain Sarah Dervan cleared her lines time and time again.

The Tipperary management team rang the changes at the break when introducing Grace O’Brien, Ereena Fryday and Jenny Grace.

With the aid of the wind Tipperary emerged in the second half looking to narrow Galway’s lead, but a goal by Ailish O’Reilly after a great run by Niamh Hannify put any hope of a comeback out of their reach.

Tipp responded soon after with a fine individual goal from full-forward Eibhlis McDonald, but they could not bridge the gap as Carrie Dolan notched up her tenth point of the day while Aoife Donohue dominated proceedings at midfield.

For Tipperary Niamh Treacy can be satisfied with her performance, getting on lots of ball throughout the hour and showing great fitness when moved to midfield in the second half. She also scored four frees and all from difficult angles. In defence Emer Loughman impressed the most, winning everything that came into her corner and by fighting tenaciously for possession.

Tipperary certainly felt the loss of some key players who were all absent through injury including Karen Kennedy, Orla O’Dwyer, Mary Ryan and Cait Devane as Galway ran out comfortable winners. Next up for Tipperary is two away fixtures to Wexford and Waterford, the first in two weekends time.

Tipperary: Caoimhe Bourke, Julieanne Bourke, Gemma Grace, Emer Loughman, Caroline Mullaney, Clodagh Quirke, Aoife McGrath, Laura Loughnane, Megan Ryan (0-1), Niamh Treacy (0-4), Caoimhe Maher (0-1), Ciara McKeogh, Nicole Walsh, Eibhlis McDonald (1-0), Miriam Campion. Subs used: Grace O'Brien, Jenny Grace, Ereena Fryday, Andrea Loughnane and Aine O'Dwyer.