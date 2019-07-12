Kilsheelan footballers turn the tables to secure South Tipperary title

Kilsheelan-Kilcash gained revenge over Mullinahone by claiming the Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Minor B football title in Fethard.

Last year’s final had ended in a draw between the same two sides before Mullinahone came out on top in the replay.

It was a grand evening for football and this helped to draw a reasonably large crowd of spectators to the venue. Both teams had given good displays the previous week when winning their semi-finals.

Kilsheelan had an easy win over Killenaule while Mullinahone had got the better of Ballingarry. Knight of the whistle last week was the experienced Brian Tyrrell.

Eanna Ryan gave Mullinahone CJK an early lead with a point from a free. Jack O’Donoghue soon levelled as a result of a mistake in the Mullinahone defence.

Billy Murphy pointed to put Kilsheelan in front. A nice combined move saw Mullinahone level.

In the 11th and 12th minutes, two fine Kilsheelan points gave them the lead.

Eanna Ryan replied from a free and two minutes later Conor O’Brien raced through for a Mullinahone goal.

On 21 minutes a Kilsheelan free was brought forward by the referee and Barry Kehoe punished CJK with a point.

Eanna Ryan pointed a free and Conor Whelan added another.

Kilsheelan hit back and the wandering Barry Kehoe who seemed to be getting acres of space pointed twice.

Mullinahone got a break on 27 minutes when Dylan Webster knocked in a goal around the post. Kilsheelan hit back with a point and this left the half time score Mullinahone 2-5, Kilsheelan 0-8.

The early second half had poor omens for CJK but better ones for Kilsheelan. Mullinahone failed from a free and Billy O’Connor pointed for Kilsheelan.

In the 4th minute, a CJK mistake in defence resulted in a Kilsheelan goal.

E. Butler tacked on a point and in the 7th minute one of Mullinahone’s more determined players was sidelined. A minute later another of their players was black carded.

Mullinahone seemed to throw in the towel in too many quarters. Six of the next seven points went to Kilsheelan, but a Sean Freaney goal in 29 minutes finished off Mullinahone’s hopes.

There was still time for Mullinahone to pull back a goal from Josh Rowan who had been brought on at half time.

In the semi-final Rowan had been brought on also at half time and most supporters expected to see him start the final. His goal was the final score and this left the score Kilsheelan 2-16, Mullinahone 3-6.

Kilsheelan were deserved winners and it was a proud Liam Stokes representing Clonmel Oil who looked on as chairman Hugo Browne presented the Kilsheelan captain Jason Madigan with the winners trophy.

It was a deserved win as his team showed more spirit and determination than their opponents.

Certainly, many of the CJK supporters will be disappointed with some of the mistakes made and the lack of fighting spirit in their team.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash: Adam Quigley, Casey J. Coleman, Conor Neville, Daire Murphy, Jack O’Loughlin, Jason Madigan, Lee Ryan, Billy O’Connor, Billy Murphy, Emmett Butler, Sean Freaney, Jack O’Donoghue, Ben O’Connell, Cathal Kelly, Barry Kehoe.



Mullinahone CJK: Cathal Brett, Sean O’Dwyer, Cillian White, James Coady, Eoin O’Dwyer, Conor O’Brien, Stephen Hickey, Mikey O’Shea, Matthew Thompson, Jack Lonergan, Conor Whelan, Danny Dunne, Eoghan O’Brien, Eanna Ryan, Dylan Webster.

Referee: Brian Tyrrell (Clonmel Commercials).