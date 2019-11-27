Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill crowned Tipperary minor camogie champions

COUNTY TIPPERARY MINOR CAMOGIE FINAL

EIRE OG ANNCARTY/DONOHILL 3-13 KNOCKAVILLA/DONASKEIGH KICKHAMS 0-6

Annacarty started this game with an Eva O’Dwyer goal in the first minute and added a point immediately after.

At around the 20th minute mark Knockavilla took control, bringing two saves out of Rebecca Renehan in the Eire Óg goal and going ahead by 0-6 to 1-2 after 25 minutes played. Caoimhe McCarthy and Caoimhe McCormack started to dominate midfield for this spell. The game ebbed towards Annacarty then, as Annacarty scored 1-2 towards to end of the first half including a great Leah Heffernan goal and a monsterous Gemma Fox free.

The second half saw Eire Og Annacarty dominate throughout the whole half with their centre line of Sarah Bourke, Gemma Fox, Leah Heffernan, Eva and Rachel O’Dwyer and Rosanna O’Donnell forming a solid backbone. Eva O’Dwyer and Leah Heffernan caught the eye with super scores and Rosanna O’Donnell winning possession. Gemma Fox controlled the half backline with Laura Heffernan.

The victorious Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill Minor Panel celebrating after their county final win.

Annacarty panel: Rebecca Renehan, Meabh Ryan, Sarah Burke, Sorcha White, Laura Heffernan, Gemma Fox, Kirsty Light, Rachel O’Dwyer, Leah Heffernan, Cora Heffernan, Eva O’Dwyer, Caoimhe Brady, Nia Donovan, Rosanna O’Donnell, Katelyn Ryan, Sophie Heffernan, Miriam Butler, Sarah Jane Furlong, Ella Cummins, Orla O’Brien and Ellen Gantley (injured).

Knockavilla panel: Mary Louise O’Rourke, Sarah Mae Crosse, Megan McCormack, Leonie Farrell, Holly Fitzgerald, Sinead Furlong, Eimear Gleeson, Caoimhe McCormack, Caoimhe McCarthy, Emma O’Mara, Eimear Heffernan, Sinead Hayes, Kerri Ann Walshe, Doireann Hales, Rebecca Farrell, Emma Ryan, Kate O’Heney, Ellie Hadnett, Emma Hogan, Emma Daly, Oonagh Hales, Chloe Farrell.