Tipperary ladies had very special cups out for their Afternoon Tea fundraiser

St. Patrick’s Ladies GAA Club, Drangan & Cloneen Parish, would like to acknowledge and thank everyone who supported their Afternoon Tea fundraiser last Sunday evening.

In particular they wish to thank Drangan Hall Committee for the use of the hall and their facilities. To all parents and committee members who went to such lengths with all the fabulous refreshments - the wonderful baking talents in the parish were on full show!

Also to everyone who donated gifts for the raffle hampers and door prizes.

They thank Trish Strappe for taking all the fabulous photos and also to Katie McCormack and Erin O’Brien for providing the music.

They thank everyone who attended and all those who bought tickets and raffle tickets - they are so appreciative of your generosity and support. To special guest, the Liam McCarthy Cup; your presence was special and made the afternoon a memorable one!

Finally, to the hard- working committee - a massive team effort - huge thanks to one and all .