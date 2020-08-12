Injury time goal earn Galtee Rovers a win over Eire Og Annacarty Donohill

Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Junior B Football Championship

Galtee Rovers 1-11(14)

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill 2-5(11)



Sean Dowdall’s injury time goal earned Galtee Rovers their first victory in this years Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Junior B Football Championship in a keenly contested game against Eire Og Annacarty Donohill in Bansha on Tuesday evening.



Eamon Quirke opened the scoring for Galtee Rovers in the second minute but the opening quarter belonged to Eire Og. Pat Aherne was getting on a lot of ball while Philip McGrath was always a threat when in possession at full forward. Two goal between the sixth and eleventh minutes put Eire Og in a strong position. The goals coming from quick direct ball into the forwards. A Pat Aherne pointed free soon added to their advantage. Galtee Rovers came more into the game in the second quarter and points from Bernard Fitzgerald, Pa Morrissey and Eamon Quirke saw just three points between the sides at half time. Eire Og Annacarty Donohill ahead at the break 2-3 to 0-5.

Galtee Rovers now with the advantage of the breeze started the second half on the front foot and could have been level in the opening minutes. Sean Dowdall forcing Raymond Barry into a good save in the Eire Og goal. Bernard Fitzgerald was having more of an influence on the game in midfield and he added three points in the third quarter. Philip McGrath got Eire Og’s only point of the quarter from a place ball. Pat Aherne increased Eire Og’s lead on the resumption from the water break with a pointed free but it would be their last score of the game. Bernard Fitzgerald responded immediately and Edmond Burke got his first score. The latter was denied a goal with a good save from Raymond Barry minutes later. Sean Dowdall levelled the game with seven minutes remaining. Both sides had chances after this as they went to get what could be a winner. Pat Aherne’s effort on goal just kicked off the line by a defender. The final score of the game went to Sean Dowdall with a well taken goal. Eire Og tried to work a goal to get something out of the game but Galtee Rovers had plenty of numbers back to hold out. Galtee Rovers holding out for a three point win 1-11 to 2-5.

Galtee Rovers: John Peters, Kieran Marnane, Dermot Marnane, Emmet Ryan, Peter Carroll, Seamus Moloney, Damien Burke, Kevin Power, Bernard Fitzgerald (0-6, (0-2f)), Sean Dowdall (1-1), Patrick Morrissey (0-1), Eoghan Brennan, Eamon Quirke (0-2), Denis Peters, David Finnane

Subs Used: Michael O’Connell, Edmond Bourke (0-1), Pat Kavanagh

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Raymond Barry, Michael Fox, Cathal Coughlan, Ciaran Loughman, Peter O’Dwyer, Michael O’Brien, Conor Devlin, Pat Aherne (0-3, (0-2f)), William O’Neill (0-1), Alan Shanahan, Richard O’Doherty, Michael Buckley, Jordan Hayes, Philip McGrath (1-1, (0-1f)), Jack Kingston (1-0)

Subs Used: Alan Shanahan, David Breen

Referee: Seanie Peters (Aherlow)