Rockwell Rovers make it two wins from two outings overcoming the challenge of Rosegreen

Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Junior B Football Championship

Rockwell Rovers 2-6(12)

Rosegreen 0-10(10)



John O’Shea at New Inn



Rockwell Rovers made it two wins from two outings in this year’s Shane Hennessy Agri West Junior B Football Championship, when overcoming the challenge of Rosegreen at New Inn on Tuesday evening. This victory for the home side should be enough to see them qualify for the knockout stages of the championship.

Two second half individual goals from centre forward Willie Flynn was the highlight of this hugely entertaining contest in which both sides were guilty, on occasions, of wayward shooting.



Barry Shorthall opened the scoring in the first minute with a well taken point from thirty meters, before a similar score from Colm Hayde had the side’s level. Rockwell Rovers kicked on and points from Kevin Heaney and two converted frees from James O’Halloran had the home side three to the good by the quarter hour mark. During this opening fifteen minutes, despite enjoying some good possession, Rosegreen failed to convert this possession into scores. This was due mainly to the alertness of James Dudley in the Rockwell goal and some wayward shooting by their forwards.

Rosegreen did come back into the game in the second quarter and two points from Tony Kerwick and two converted frees from Trevor Downey had them ahead, by the minimum, at the break, 0.5 to 0.4.



After the interval, Sean Cormack doubled this lead when he kicked the opening score of the second half. James O’Halloran cut the deficit, with a point from play, before two points from the boot of Adam Ryan had the visitors three up with ten minutes gone.

With eighteen minutes on the clock, Willie Flynn scores the first of his two goals, when he gathered a ball fifty meters out, cut through the heart of the Rosegreen defence and unleashed an unstoppable shot past a helpless Michael Mackey for the equaliser. Rosegreen powered back into the game and points from Sean Cormack and Diarmuid Regan had them two to the good, with a minute of normal time remaining. Rockwell, however, were not finished and Willie Flynn again came to their rescue when he scored an almost identical goal, with time running out, to ease them back in front. Liam McGill completed the scoring in injury time to give Rockwell Rovers a deserved two point victory, in a game that will be best remembered for Willie Flynn’s two wonderful second half goals.



Rockwell Rovers: James Dudley, Robbie O’Halloren, Martin Boland, Finbarr English, Dermott English, Barry Shorthall (0.1), Fergus English, John Heaney, Eoin Ryan, Kevin Hally, Willie Flynn (2.0), Jack Moloney, Kevin Heaney (0.1), Robert Bready, James O’Halloren (0.3,2f). Subs used; Liam McGill (0.1), Colm Heaney, Tommy Flynn, Stephen Quirke



Rosegreen: Michael Mackey, Danny Fanning, Denis Golden, Tom Dowling, Charlie Costello, Vinny Downey, Mick Ryan, Tony Kerwick (0.2), Keith Bergin, Adam Ryan (0.2), Colm Hayde (0.1), Daniel Hayde, Trevor Downey (0.2f), Sean Cormack (0.2), Eoin McGrath

Subs used; Diarmuid Regan (0.1), Kevin Tobin, John Keating, Pa Ryan



Referee: Richie O’Connor (Arravale Rovers)