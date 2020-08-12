Cashel King Cormacs book their place in this year’s Joe Hayes Cleanline West Minor A Hurling Final following victory over Cappawhite Gaels

Joe Hayes Cleanline West Minor A Hurling Championship

Cashel King Cormacs 1-15(18)

Cappawhite Gaels 1-12(15)



Cashel King Cormacs booked their place in this year’s Joe Hayes Cleanline West Minor A Hurling Final following victory over Cappawhite Gaels in Cappawhite on Wednesday evening. A win or draw would suit Cashel King Cormacs to advance to the final while Cappawhite Gaels needed to win by six points or more to go straight through to the final.

Cashel King Cormacs opened the scoring through Cathal Quinn in the third minute. A Pakie Barry free followed by one from Dara Duggan at midfield then put Cappawhite Gaels one up. Cathal Quinn responded quickly with his second to tie up the game for the second time. Cashel's tally in the opening quarter would have been higher except for defensive efforts of Cappawhite backs in particular Stephen Dee, Mikey Carmody and Conor Martin. The sides level at the end of the first quarter 0-3 apiece.

During the second quarter it was tit for tat with both sides exchanging points until three Cashel King Cormac points in succession from David McGrath (2) and Jack McGrath left it 0-8 to 0-5 coming up to the end of the first half. Then just before the break Cashel King Cormacs doubled their lead when David McGrath found the goal. Both David and Jack McGrath added a point each to leave a gap of eight between the sides at the break, 1-10 to 0-5. The margin could have been higher at the break was it not for another Cashel goal attempt that went wide.

Scores were slow on the resumption until Ben White found the net for Cappawhite Gaels in the fifth minute to reduce the deficit. David and Jack McGrath (free) responded for Cashel King Cormacs but a Mikey O’Brien point left six between the sides at the end of the third quarter.

After the resumption Anthony Barry was called into action to deny a Cashel goal attempt. Daniel Moloney pointed the resulting sixty-five. The free taking accuracy of second half substitute Leon McCarthy and Pakie Barry did bring Cappawhite Gaels back into the game in the closing minutes but in the end Cashel King Cormacs ran out three points winners to advance to this year’s West Final.

Cappawhite Gaels will play Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in this year’s semi-final.

Cashel King Cormacs: Andrew Irwin, Fabian Ryan, Callum Lawrence, Eoin Murphy, Oisin Dwan, Danial Moloney (0-2) (incl 1 Free & 1 '65), Paraic Brosnan, Cathal Quinn (0-2), Ronan Connolly, Ross Whelan, James O'Sullivan, David Clarke (0-1), David McGrath (1-4), Jack McGrath (0-6, (0-3f)) Joseph Davis

Subs used: Anthony Walsh, Donal Ryan

Cappawhite Gaels: Anthony Barry (0-1f), Stephen Dee, James Quinlan, Conor Martin, Mikey Carmody, Mikey O'Brien (0-1), Cian O'Carroll, Dara Duggan (0-1), Pakie Barry (0-5, 0-3f), Sam Carmody, Eoin Murray, Thierry Hassett, Sean Cleary, Ben White (1-0), Taylor Allen Flynn. Subs Used: Leon McCarthy (0-4f), Mark Treacy, Jamie Buckley, Kyle Walshe

Referee: Phil Ryan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)