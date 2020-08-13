Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2

Cappawhite 2-15(21)

Sean Treacys 0-13(13)

Cappawhite made it two wins from two in Group 2 of the Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling championship when accounting for neighbours Sean Treacys in Cappawhite on Tuesday evening. Goals either side of half time gave them a cushion that Sean Treacys just could not pull back.

The opening exchanges of this game were fairly even with the team’s level twice in the opening quarter. Eanna Heffernan and Thomas Ryan split the post early to get both teams off the mark. Points from Jerry O’Neill and Gearoid Lennon gave Cappawhite a two-point advantage but Thomas Ryan (free) and Pat Dawson responded for Sean Treacys. Again, Cappawhite went ahead with points from O’Neill and Eoghan Ryan with the former also missing a penalty. The sides continued to trade points for the remainder of the half with Cappawhite just keeping their noses in front. Cappawhite looked to be going in at the break in a good position when Fraser Allen goaled but points from Philip Deegan and Declan Hickey cut the Cappawhite lead in two. Cappawhite ahead at the break 1-7 to 0-8.



Just like their first game Cappawhite hit the ground running at the start of the half and were six points up after two minutes. Jerry O’Neill goaled from a penalty and Eoghan Ryan pointed from play. The sides traded points for the remainder of the quarter with Cappawhite ahead at the end of the third quarter 2-10 to 0-11. The gap continued altering between five and six points with Jerry O’Neill and Gearoid Lennon on target for Cappawhite and Pat Dawson on target with placed balls for Sean Treacys. Two late Jerry O’Neill points sealed victory for Cappawhite on a final score of 2-15 to 0-13.



Cappawhite: Sean Ryan, Jim O’Dwyer, Thomas Costello, Alan Spillane, Ger Ryan P, Michael O’Neill, Cian Ryan, Eoghan Ryan (0-2), Fionn Brady (0-1), Gearoid Lennon (0-2), Donagh Heffernan, Eanna Heffernan (0-1), Fraser Allen (1-0), Jerry O’Neill (1-9, (1-7f)), Davey Orr

Subs Used: Kevin Mullins, Mikey O’Brien, Dean O’Dwyer,



Sean Treacys: Gerard O’Toole, Brendan O’Dwyer, Seamus Carey, Philip Deegan (0-1), TJ Quigley, Shane Fahy, Jamie O’Toole, Pat Dawson (0-6, 0-4f)), Thomas Ryan (0-2f), Conor Nolan, Sean Kennedy (0-2), Declan Hickey (0-2), Stephen Rochford, Dylan Fahy, Colm Carey

Subs Used:



Referee: Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)