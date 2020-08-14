Tipperary Sports Partnership covid-19 Club Small Grant Scheme now open for applications

Sports clubs in Tipperary can now apply for covid-19 Club Small Grants of up to €1,500 through Tipperary Sports Partnership.

The covid-19 Club Small Grant Scheme is part of a series of covid-19 related funding schemes from Sport Ireland, following the announcement of €70 million of funding by the Government to support the sports sector in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The covid-19 Club Small Grant Scheme will be implemented by Sport Ireland’s network of Local Sports Partnerships and will provide assistance to local clubs with covering costs associated with the reopening of sports clubs. This scheme is separate to the Sports Club Resilience Fund, which will be delivered through National Governing Bodies. This scheme is designed to support sports clubs that do not have the finances to implement covid-19 related hygiene and social distancing protocols. As the total fund available is limited, clubs which already have the finances to implement covid-19 protocols should not apply.

This grant scheme is designed and intended to support return to sporting activities only and cannot be used to support covid-19 costs related to hospitality services such as bars or restaurants within sports facilities.

The scheme will be based on identified needs. Tipperary Sports Partnership and Sport Ireland will work together to ensure that the investment is distributed fairly and every effort will be made to ensure that the wider sports community benefits from this scheme.

Clubs are advised to contact Tipperary Sports Partnership on 076 106 6201 or info@tipperarysports.ie for further information on this scheme.