Gortnahoe/Glengoole GAA Lotto to embark on fundraising drive to improve local facilities

Gortnahoe Glengoole GAA Club are appealing for your help as we embark on the biggest fundraising drive in the clubs history which we hope will provide top class modern facilities that will be the envy of any club in the country. This would be an unbelievable achievement and a huge benefit to the GAA Club, Camogie and Ladies Football Club as well as the Primary School and the community as a whole.

The overall cost of the project which will see a second full size sand based all weather Championship playing field completed, a 1.8km fully lit community accessible walkway and a large 60 metre x 40 metre 3G astro pitch with a 3 sided wall ball will be €650,000 and this is all hoped to be completed by Christmas 2020.

Therefore we are looking for 250 people to help to complete our vision! Calling on families of the Parish, Committee members of all clubs in the parish, current players, past players, coaches, past club members, overseas ex pats and anyone associated with the community as a whole for your help.

This is a once in a lifetime project of this magnitude in your parish and therefore we need as much help as possible to assist in securing the completion of this project.

We currently have a bank loan of €120,000 to be paid off over the next 4 years.

250 people contributing €5 a week to our Development Lotto over 4 years can realise this dream for our parish.

We will be embarking on a large fundraising drive via our Development lotto over the coming weeks and we really hope you can support us in this drive to give the parish of Gortnahoe Glengoole community facilities that will rival anything in the country for a parish our size.