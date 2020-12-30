Tipperary GAA Scene: Former Player Remembered in song

The annals of the GAA are full of great ballads recounting great deeds, memorable events, and heroic individuals. Clonmel Óg GAA club have recently launched a music CD in which one of their most loved players Jack Downey is remembered. The title track of the eight track CD entitled “Ogies Fine Son” is a heart rendering, emotionally charged ballad tinged with loss, pain and grief while recalling glorious memories of former days. The ballad gives us a snapshot of Jack's extraordinarily successful sporting life. It was written and sung so movingly by Seán Quirke, Jack's team manager who coached and moulded him from the age of eight and who also is the club president and the club’s county board delegate for many years. Seán visited Jack’s grave on one of the brightest, sun drenched days last spring – yet one of the darkest days in the history of the pandemic lockdown. There, in splendid isolation – life – its meaning – its journey and everything about Jack and his final resting place conspire to flood Seán’s head with glorious memories of happier bygone days. Jack was someone who was a shining light amongst his family, friends and club and with that in mind Clonmel Óg will remember Jack by erecting new floodlights around the pitch, with the help of the proceeds from the sale of the CD. The CD is on sale in digital version for €10 from the Clonmel Óg and Seán Quirke facebook page, it can also be purchased in Clonmel Credit Union and Elys Centra in the old bridge.