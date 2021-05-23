Focus on Fethard GAA Club - Late Jimmy O'Shea, club legend remembered

JIMMY O'SHEA 1950-2010

Born in Quartercross , Killusty in 1932 was the fourth Child of a Family of six 3 Girls Kathy, Nora, Mary and 3 Boys Nicky, Paddy and Jimmy, started his School days in Killusty in 1937 on finishing when work called he started serving his time with Johnny Ward where he resided for a few years and remained working there up until the Mid Eighties , going out on his own down in Henehans Yard where he is finished up in 2019,

His contribution to Fethard GAA in his 60 years will never be surpassed by his Loyalty, Commitment, Dedication, and Willingness to be the best, from his playing days on the fields of play having given 23 years from 1950 to 1974 with the Adult Club winning two County Senior Football Medals 1954 and 1957, 4 South Senior Football Medals 1954,1955, 1957, 1969, he was Captain of the Fethard Team in 1958 and was on the losing South Finalist of 1956, 1959, 1963, 1965, 1968, with only once losing in a County Final in 1974, he was on the 1951 Minor Football South Champions.

Probably his greatest Honour was when as Captain he led his own beloved Village of Killusty to South and County Junior Football Honours in 1956 also adding to his collection a Tipperary Mans Cup Medal in 1959 with quite a few Tournament and 7 A Sides during that time , he wore the Tipperary Jersey at Senior in the National league of 1954, In 2007 he received the Sean na Gael Award for his services to the Gaa, the Club honoured him for his Service to Fethard in 2019 with a Presentation ,

The most admirable part of his career started in the early 60s when the Club won 3 South and County U21F Titles in the sixties with Jimmy as Trainer , Manager Selector from then until 2001 to all football teams, he would be the first man in the Field for Training all Football Teams on a Tuesday and a Friday without fail & the last man out, winning 7 County Senior Football Titles 1978, 1984, 1988, 1991,1993,1997,2001, on 4 losing sides 1982, 1983, 1986, 1992, adding to this County Senior Football League wins in 2001, 2003, 2004, & South Clonmel Oil League 2001, during 1999 Munster started a Club League with 16 Teams Fethard reaching the final only losing out to great rivals Clonmel Commercials in the Final , also JAF South & County Titles in 1999, County J F B Title in 1998, County U21F Titles in 1966,1967,1968,1988, and the County

Minor A Football 1985 & 1989 with quite a number of South Titles and Finals defeats over his 45 years of great service to all football teams in the club he also gave a hand to the County U21Football as Selector 1983,84,& 85, Off the field he took charge off the Clubs Finance as Treasurer from 1966 to 1980 was a member of the Club Committee for many years culminating as Chairman of the Club 2008-2010 during his time was also a very valuable Committee Member of the 1984 Fethard Gaa Book backroom with many other Roles he was rightly known as Mr Fethard Gaa Club , what a span of service to his beloved “BLUES” from THE FRIARY TOWN”,

Having played with him for a short period also I served as Secretary and Selector with him with his decision as final showing very much the knowledge he acquired over the years I admired the way he handled every position from 1 to 15 very rarely getting it wrong he had a great way with all players particular attention to detail as over the years handing out the jerseys from 1 to 15 and if questioned his prompt reply would be do you know your left hand from your right when asked about the subs his favourite Reply was “He is only fit to be a Junior Player “and in the Eighties he proved this when winning a County Title by only using one sub during the whole campaign and also from nearly the first game placing the team one to fifteen and leaving it the whole way to the final , He also was an excellent Masseur to players before a Match as he knew exactly how to tone up the muscles without over doing it, and of course his tremendous asset on injuries was on the field of play how he so swiftly was able to slip a finger back into its place.

(Noel Byrne)