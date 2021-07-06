Roscrea hurling club notes and fixtures

Roscrea hurling club
Our Lotto is now available online. See our social media pages for the link to play.
Sale of tickets online closes at 8pm on night of draw.
Tickets are also on sale in Keane's newsagents and Brendan Moloneys.
Last week's numbers : 8, 10, 16 and 20.
Next weeks jackpot €18,400.
U19A North Championship rd 2
Roscrea v Nenagh in Nenagh on Wednesday July 7 at 7.30pm
Junior A North Tipp League
Roscrea v Toomevara on Saturday July 10 at 7.30pm in Toomevara
Senior County League
Roscrea v JK Brackens on Sunday July 11 in Templemore at 12pm
There is a limited number of places left on our Kellogg's Cul camp which takes place from July 19 to July 23,
Contact Fiona on 086 1698588 for further details or book on kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie
