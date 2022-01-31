TG4 presenter replies to 'uninformed Twitter bashers' over tv coverage

TG4 have explained the circumstances that made television viewing for Sunday's live Allianz League matches difficult.

TG4 were broadcasting live matches from both Sligo's Markievicz Park and Healy Park in Omagh in unforgiving weather conditions of wind and rain with many armchair supporters complaining about rain or steam on the camera lens, which made viewing awkward.

One GAA fan wrote: "How come we can watch other sports from all over the world in worse conditions & the bloody lens doesn’t fog up." Another suggested a lack of preparedness from TG4 was to blame: "Great coverage most of the time but there's a fair chance of heavy rain at any time of the year on west coast so it surely is something to factor in by providing adequate shelter for cameras."

Minutes into the game from Sligo, where Mayo were welcoming Donegal, TG4 were aware of the issue and took to Twitter to explain:

A Chairde, our camera operators are constantly wiping the camera lenses out of vision. We are doing our best in difficult circumstances. — GAA BEO TG4 (@GAA_BEO) January 30, 2022

Then, seeing that didn't seem to stop the complaints, they tried a little humour:

Very much appreciate the advice from all on here to wipe the camera lens…. We are also on the phone to the man above to turn off the rain. #GAABEO — GAA BEO TG4 (@GAA_BEO) January 30, 2022

Last night, TG4's Sports Presenter Micheál Ó Domhnaill (below) explained the issues in covering matches in stadiums without cover in trying conditions.

"For both Mayo v Donegal and Tyrone v Monaghan matches the crew was put to the pin of their collars to broadcast pictures and sound," he said. "For the uninformed Twitter bashers I'd like to point out a few things. There is no camera system in the world that will self clean the lens when the rain is driving directly into it.

"The camera operator has to wait until another camera is cut to air before wiping the lens. If the rain continues, as it did almost without a break today, the lens will only be clear momentarily before the rain covers the lens again.

"The cameras are as protected from the rain as possible - thanks to those who put links to camera covers (as if these weren't in place already)! All of the camera, bar the lens, is protected, but some people seem to think that the lens should also be protected. I'd love to hear how.

"Omagh and Sligo are exposed pitches. There is no way of broadcasting from within the stands (pylons, restrictions on the public, health and safety, etc.). Therefore, unlike Semple Stadium, Croke Park and some other locations, there is no covered stand to protect the camera positions in either Markievicz Park or Healy Park.

"Even if a camera gantry with a cover had been built for today to cover the camera positions, this wouldn't have made a jot of difference as the rain blew directly into the camera positions.

"No other broadcaster would have been able to do better job in the conditions. As part of the GAA Beo team we did everything we could to provide entertainment - as we do every Sunday.

"And even as we're drying off the equipment - not to mention ourselves - we're looking forward already to getting out next weekend for the next round of matches. Gach rath, go raibh maith agaibh as é seo a léamh."