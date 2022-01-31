WATCH: Ciaran McDonald rolls back the years in charity match performance
Mayo icon Ciaran McDonald was back on a GAA pitch on Saturday night as he took part in a charity match in aid of Kieran Cawley in Connacht GAA's Air Dome.
He played alongside some of his 2001 All-Ireland club winning teammates from Crossmolina Deel Rovers up against a team from the Irish Prison Service.
McDonald, now 47 years old, didn't appear to have aged a day as he tagged over some classy scores and delivered some of his trademark 'outside-of-the-boot' passes to teammates.
TAKE A LOOK BELOW
Kieran McDonald was back in action lastnight for a charity fundraising game for Kieran Cawley playing alongside his All-Ireland Club Champion team mates from 2001!! @MayoGAA @SecondCaptains @RefComeOn https://t.co/HkzJybuAZu— CrossmolinaGAA (@DeelRoversGAA) January 30, 2022
