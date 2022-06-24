GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend (June 25 & June 26)
It is another weekend of GAA action and there are plenty of fixtures live on your screen!
Saturday and Sunday's TV schedule includes the four enthralling All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals while the All-Ireland minor football semi-finals will kick off this weekend's GAA action.
GAA TV listings for the weekend (June 25 & 26) below:
All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Final
Galway v Derry, Parnell Park, 1pm - TG4
All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Final
Mayo v Kerry, O'Connor Park, 2.45pm - TG4
All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter-Final
Derry v Clare, Croke Park, 3.45pm - Sky Sports Arena
All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship
Cork v Waterford, O'Moore Park, 5pm - TG4
All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter-Final
Dublin v Cork, Croke Park, 6pm - Sky Sports Arena
All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship
Dublin v Mayo, O'Moore Park, 7.15pm - TG4
All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter-Final
Galway v Armagh, Croke Park, 1.45pm - RTÉ2
All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter-Final
Kerry v Mayo, Croke Park, 4pm - RTÉ2
Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Ireland, Adriaan Palm; Glanbia Co-op Chairman, John Murphy; Jackie Cahill TD, Cathaoirleach of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee; and Minister for Ag
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.