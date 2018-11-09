Presentation: Final Men's Presentation will be held in the clubhouse on Wednesday 7th November at 7 pm.

AGM: The Annual General Meeting of Tipperary Golf Club (Men's Club) will be held in the clubhouse on Thursday 8th November at 8 pm.

Congratulations: Congratulations to Tom J Ryan winner of the last big competition of the year, the T.F. Ryan Cup.

18 Hole Competition: With daylight hours in shortening supply, our final 18 hole competition will take place on Tuesday. After this, our Winter Sweeps will be run over a shortened course based on the holes available.

Card Night: A reminder to all that our Card Night (Poker, 45 and Texas Hold'em) is now back in operation each Saturday @ 8 pm.

Fixtures For Week: Tuesday, November 06 - Open Singles (18 hole comp). Saturday-Sunday, November 10-11 - Winter Sweep (Categories).

Monday, October 29 - Open Team of 3: Winners: Rody Dwan, Paddy Crowe, Sean English 80 pts.

Tuesday, October 30 - Open Singles: 1st: Joe Kent (09) 22 pts.

Results: Saturday-Sunday, November 03-04 - Open Singles: 1st: Donie Sheehy (08) 42 pts (back 9). 2nd: Paul Creamer (20) 42 pts. 3rd: Adrian Byron (13) 41 pts (back 9). Best Saturday: James Ryan (05) 39 pts. Best Sunday: John Carr (16) 41 pts (back 9).

Seniors: Winners 90 pts: Michael Collins, Frank Dalton, Jim McGlynn, Ted O’Sullivan. 2nd 89 pts: John Gleeson, Pádraig O’Ceallaigh, Dan Ryan, Joseph B Ryan. 3rd 87 pts: Vincent Gilligan, Connie Hayes, Liam Hynes, Alex Ryan.

Cards: Texas Hold'em: Donnie Sheehy

Lotto: 1, 15, 20, 27. Jackpot not won. Next Week €15,400. Lucky Dips: Joe Costello (Dundrum Road), Tom O'Donoghue (c/o Doreen Donovan), Patrick J McMahon MPSI (Bridge St.), Anne O'Connor (Hospital), Marie Hogan (Ennis Road, Limerick c/o Roisin Madden). Promoter: Michael O'Halloran.

Ladies

Fixtures: On Wednesday November 7th 31st club day 13 holes stableford and the following Wednesday November 7th the usual 13 holes stableford competition will take place.

Notes for Diary: Our AGM takes place on November 6th at 8pm with our outgoing Lady Captain Patricia O'Dwyer and our incoming Lady Captain Mary O'Doherty will takeover the reins for the coming year with plenty of events that will be held so keep your ears to the ground. We hope our outgoing Lady Captain Patricia will enjoy her year as ex offio and we wish our incoming Lady Vice Captain Josephine Rea all the best for the coming year. Also last but not least we wish our incoming Lady President Olive Mulvihill the best of luck in her new role, and we wish our outgoing Lady President Evelyn Connery in her retirement.

Results: Monday October 29th - Senior Ladies Scramble: Winner: Carmel Ryan, Mary Walsh and Maureen O'Neill

Wednesday October 31st 18 hole club stableford sponsored by O'Donoghue Hooper Dolan Insurances - Winner: Renagh Murphy (10) 38pts on back 9. R/up: Paula Mahoney (18) 38pts. 3rd: Mary Crowe (19) 34pts.