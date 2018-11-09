Roscrea Golf Club

EGM: There was a huge turnout of members for the EGM on last Tuesday night. The purpose of the meeting was to secure a plan for the forward success of the Club. A number of proposals from the floor were accepted by the meeting and will be communicated later to all our members. Thanks to Hon. Treasurer Paddy Tynan, and David Dooley and Frank Cullinan for all their preparation and documentation for the members. Lastly to all our members who attended, thanks for your support and interest in our Club.

Results: 29/10/18 – Open Singles Stableford (m/l) - 1st Albert Quealy (10) 38 points. 2nd Mark Rowland (3) 38 points. 3rd Patrick Fogarty (14) 36 points. 4th Kathleen Tynan (20) 34 points

31/10/18 – Wednesday Open Singles Stableford (m) - 1st Pat Carroll (8) 37 points. 2nd Dominic Moloney (10) 36 points. 3rd Brendan Dewane (21) 35 points. 4th Mark Rowland (2) 35 points

The Open Wednesday and Friday have now ceased for this year. Thanks to all our members and especially our visitors for your support. See you next year.

Men’s Winter League 2018/19: The 2018/19 Winter League, kindly sponsored by Bernie’s Supervalu, Roscrea, commenced last weekend.

Results are as follows:- 1st Denis Egan 38 points. 2nd Ger Delaney 36 points. 3rd Dominic Moloney 35 points. Any extra teams will be welcome. Entry Fee is €60 per team.

Fixtures: Wednesday Golfers: The Wednesday Golfers start this Wednesday and have their AGM also on Wednesday at 5.00pm.

Thursday Seniors: Winner Philip Kennedy, 23 points

Payment of Subs: Pay your 2019 Membership in full before 19th December, 2018 to be entered in a draw for a refund of €250.

Timber Draw: Annual Timber Raffle; 1st Prize Tractor Trailer Load (Beech). 2nd Prize – Car Trailer Load (Beech). Draw takes place on Sunday 23rd December 2018 in the clubhouse. Tickets available at the Bar. €2 per line or 3 for €5.

Lotto: Number drawn 3, 5, 13 & 22. No Jackpot Winner and 1 match 3 Winner €150. Tommy Ryan, Castlecomer. Next weeks is Jackpot is €6,000. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7.00pm.

Algarve Trip: The Finals of the All Ireland Captains Prize Winners Competition will be held in the Algarve from Wednesday 10th to Wednesday 17th April, 2019. Details are posted on the noticeboard. For persons intending to travel please contact Tour Organiser, John Cahill.