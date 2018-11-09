Nenagh Golf Club

Results: Saturday & Sunday 3rd & 4th November Open Singles (Mens) - 1st Brian Duggan (4) 40pts. 2nd Martin Collins (17) 39pts. 3rd John Maher (8) 37pts. Gross Patrick Corkery 31pts.Seniors Michael Quinlan (13) 37pts. CSS Saturday 35pts, Sunday 35pts

Open Team of Three October 2018 (Mens Ladies Team) - 1st Sean Ryan (17, Nenagh), Pat Minogue (15, Nenagh), Seamus Kennedy (15, Slievenamon) 67pts. 2nd Shane Griffin (12, Kilrush), Mike O'Brien (16, Ballyneaty), Michael Hennessey (20, Kilrush) 66pts

Results for the Month of October 18 Hole Open Singles Stableford 29th October 2018 (Ladies) - 1st Deirdre Cahalan (11) 34pts. 2nd Julie Barkman (11) 32pts (Back 9). CSS 75

Open Team Of Three: Members can play Monday to Saturday, visitors can play any day excluding open days. Two teams qualify each month. If visiting team not in first two, best visiting team to qualify each month with a grand final in May 2019.

Prizes - 1st - 3x €300 Vouchers. 2nd - 3x €200 Vouchers. 3rd - 3x €100 Vouchers. 4th - 3x €75. 5th - 3x €50 Vouchers

Competition fee will be €10 each for members and €20 each for visitors with re-entry in the same month €5 for members and €10 for visitors. Play off 9/10th of your handicap. Each player who enters will be included in a draw for prizes of €150, €100 and €50 at the end of the competition. You may book on-line or contact the Pro Shop 067 31476 EXT 2 or 087 2132241.

Mens Winter League: Team of 10 players (€60 per team) - closing date for entry Monday 12th November 2018. Format - 18 Hole Straight Foursomes all the way through.

Fixtures: Wednesday 3st October: Corky's Golf Balls.

Saturday 10th & Sunday 11th November: Open Singles. Open Seniors:

Friday Open Seniors Timesheet 9am - 11am.

Friday 9th November: Men's AGM at 7:30 in the Clubhouse. Presentation of Club Singles, Club Seniors & Beechwood Cup, Golfer of the Year and Masters to follow after meeting.

Ladies Notes

Dates For Your Diary: November Weekly Turkey Competition: 12 Holes, 3 categories. 1st & 2nd prize in each category. See notice board for more details.

Ladies AGM: The Ladies AGM will take place on Monday 5th November at 8pm at Nenagh Golf Club.