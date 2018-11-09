Thurles Golf Club

Annual Mass for Deceased Members: Our Annual Mass for Deceased Members takes place this Friday, 9th November, at 8pm in the Clubhouse. All are most welcome to attend.

Captains Dinner: Joe Kerrigan and Marian Finn’s Captains’ Dinner takes place on Friday 23rd November. 4 course meal followed by music with Seanie and James. Tickets cost €25 and will be available from Ashling in the office from Tuesday 6th November. All members are welcome to what promises to be a great night!

Men’s Results: Saturday and Sunday 27th and 28th October –Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble - 1st Michael Doyle, John O’Riordan and Gerry Fennessy 92pts. 2nd Barry Moloney, Tony Flanagan and Eamon Flanagan 87pts (48 back 9). 3rd Mark Gleeson, Paul Murray and Philip Kennedy 87pts (44 back 9)

Monday 29th October –18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Lar Ryan, Rathdowney (+2) 35pts. 2nd Michael O’Connor (11) 34pts (12 back 6). 3rd Tom Meehan Jnr (5) 34pts (11 back 6). 4th Kieran Kennedy (0) 34pts (10 back 6). 5th Sean Ryan (16) 33pts. C.S.S. 34pts

Sunday 4th November –Top Twenty Team of Three - 1st Jacko Doyle, Michael Doyle and John O’Riordan 49pts (35 back 9). 2nd Enda Bourke, Thomas Commins and Kevin O’Dwyer 49pts (34 back 9). 3rd Roger McLoughlin, Billy Maher and William Maher 48pts

Ladies Results: Tuesday 30th October – 14 Hole Singles V-Par - 1st Mairead Clohessy (21) 3up. 2nd Marian Tuohy (29) 2up (3 up on last 9). 3rd Margarite O’Reilly (18) 2up (1 up on last 9). 2’s Marian Tuohy @ 14th

Ladies Christmas Competition: The annual Ladies Christmas Nine Hole Competition will commencd on Wednesday 24th October and will run until Wednesday 12th December, your best 2 cards to count and you may play as many times as you like, this competition cannot be played on Tuesdays unless the Tuesday competition has been played first. Categories for this competition are 0-18, 19-27, 28-36 and 37-46. Further details available in the ladies locker room.

Fixtures: Sunday 11th November – 14 Holes Singles S/F

Tuesday 13th November – 11 Hole Singles S/F

Lotto: Lotto Numbers Sunday 28th October: 7, 14, 29, 30. One Jackpot Winner – Jake Carr. 4 match 3’s – Susan Troy, S. Mockler, TGC Senior Men and M & J Phelan. Lotto Numbers Sunday 4th November: 13, 18, 19, 30. No Jackpot Winner. 1 match 3’s – Eleanor Lyons. Next week’s Jackpot will be €2,200. Thank you for your continued support.

