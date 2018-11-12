Thurles Golf Club

Junior Captains Prize: Our Junior Captain Cian Stakelum held his Captains Prize during the Halloween break. Cian, like all his extended family, is a great sportsman and very accomplished with both the ash and the graphite stick.

It was fitting that Cian should present his prize to another all-rounder Fred Crowley with the sweet swinging Laffan in second place and the ever improving Jim and Darren Ryan also in the prizes. Well done lads!

Remember we want more boys and girls to play golf in Thurles so encourage your friends!

Results: 1st Fred Crowley, 2nd Kevin Laffan, 3rd Jim Ryan, 4th Darren Ryan.

Captains Dinner: Joe Kerrigan and Marian Finn’s Captains’ Dinner takes place on Friday November 23. 4 course meal followed by music with Seanie and James. Tickets cost €25 and are available from Ashling in the office. All members are welcome to what promises to be a great night!

Table Quiz: Come and join Quizmaster William O’Grady for a Table Quiz on Friday November 30 at 9pm. Team of Four €20. Quiz will be followed by a Putting Competition. All are most welcome.

Top Twenty Winter Open Team of 3 Qualifier: Open Team of Three (Any Combination) – 14 Holes Stableford. Play any day of the week and Sunday after competition. Entry fee per person – members €5; visitors €15. Grand Final will take place on Saturday April 6 2019. Further information and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.

Men’s Results: Sunday November 11 –14 Hole Singles S/F - 1st Brian Walsh (17) 32pts. 2nd John Kenny (24) 31pts (14 on last 6). 3rd Gerard Maguire (10) 31pts (13 on last 6). 4th Michael McCarthy (19) 31pts (19 on back 9). 5th John Crowley (12) 30pts

Ladies Results: Sunday October 11 – 14 Hole Team of Three - 1st Jacqueline Corbett, Susan Troy and Ann Slattery (21) 63pts

Ongoing Ladies Christmas Competition: The annual Ladies Christmas Nine Hole Competition is currently underway and will run until Wednesday December 12, your best 3 cards to count and you may play as many times as you like, this competition cannot be played on Tuesdays unless the Tuesday competition has been played first. Categories for this competition are 0-18, 19-27, 28-36 and 37-46. Further details available in the ladies locker room.

Dates for your Diary: Captains’ Dinner – Friday November 23

Ladies AGM – Friday December 7

Fixtures: Sunday November 18 – 14 Holes Champagne Scramble (Any Combination)

Tuesday November 20 – 11 Hole Singles S/F

Lotto: Lotto Numbers Sunday November 11: 13, 14, 25, 26. No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. 2 Lucky Dips – Sean Sherlock and Michael O’Grady. Next week’s Jackpot will be €2,400. Thank you for your continued support.

Pictured below Captain Joe presenting the Fr. Cleary Cup to 2018 winner, Michael McCarthy