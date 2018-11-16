Results: 9th/10th & 11th Nov - Winter League, Round 2 – kindly sponsored by Bernie’s Supervalu, Roscrea,

Results are as follows:- Overall Winner Michael Ryan (13) 39 points. Cat 1 Liam Nolan (10) 35 points. Cat 2 Joe Tynan (13) 38 points. Cat 3 Martin Moloney (14) 34 points. Cat 4 Tony Mason (21) 34 points

Wednesday Golfers – first competition - Overall winner M. Gleeson (16) 35 points. Cat 1 Billy Conlon (12) 34 points. Cat 2 Ger Bergin (14) 35 points. Cat 3 P.J. Wright (22) 30 points. Brendan Dewane is this year’s Captain of Wednesday Golfers.

Lotto: Number drawn 1, 3, 24 & 26. No Jackpot Winner and 5 Lucky Dips share €150. John O’Meara, c/o Grants; Nivard, c/o Roscrea Golf Club; Noreen Golden, Mount Heaton; Catherine Fanneran, New Road; Patricia Gleeson, Gloster; Noreen Golden, Mount Heaton. Next weeks is Jackpot is €6,100. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7.00pm.

Mass: Mass in memory of our deceased members takes place on this Friday 16th at 8.00pm in clubhouse.

Payment of Subs: Pay your 2019 Membership in full before 19th December, 2018 to be entered in a draw for a refund of €250.

Timber Draw: Annual Timber Raffle; 1st Prize Tractor Trailer Load (Beech). 2nd Prize – Car Trailer Load (Beech). Draw takes place on Sunday 23rd December 2018 in the clubhouse. Tickets available at the Bar. €2 per line or 3 for €5.

Ladies Golf: Turkey 2 – 9 Hole Stableford - 1st Carol Noonan 20 points. 2nd Evanna Farrelly 19 points. 3rd Joanne Mann 18 points

30/10/18 – 15 Hole Stableford - 1st Evelyn Marrinan 31 points. 2nd Marcelline Cody 30 points

Fixtures: Turkey no. 3 and Winter League Competition ongoing.

Ladies Partee dinner Monday November 19th at 2 pm. Please put names on list in locker room.

Christmas Competition Sunday December 2nd. See notice in locker room.

Ladies AGM, Monday December 3rd.

Captain’s Dinner, Saturday December 15th.

Congratulations to Kathleen Tynan on being a member of Team Ireland who competed in the final of the Titleist Order of Merit in Carnoustie recently.