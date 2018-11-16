Tipperary Golf Club

Captains Drive-In: Our Captains' Drive-In takes place early this year on Sunday Nov 18th @ 1pm. To arrange teams in advance we would ask everyone that is interested to add their name to the sheet on the bar notice board. Good luck to all 3 Captains in the year ahead, Mary O'Doherty, Alan Meskell & Niall O'Shea.

AGM: Our AGM was held last Thursday. Our thanks to Brian Devlin who chaired the meeting on the night. Congratulations and thanks to the outgoing Captain and President, Bernard Tobin & Vincent Gilligan, and all members of the outgoing committee. Our best wishes go to the incoming Captain & President, Alan Meskell & Maurice Crotty, and to members of the committee for the year ahead.

Winners of the Best Attendance Draw were Michael Keaty, Colm Noonan and James O'Brien.

Congratulations: To Patrick Ryan G who won Golfer Of The Year for 2018, sponsored by Matt Ryan. Patrick played some fantastic golf right through the year and is a runaway winner this year. The prize was presented on Wednesday evening.

Our winners of the weekend sweep were James O'Brien, Eamon Mulcahy and William Hayes.

Fixtures For Week: Tuesday, November 13 - Tuesday Sweep.

Saturday, November 17 - Winter Sweep (Categories).

Sunday, November 18 - Captains Drive-In @ 1pm.

Tuesday, November 06 - Open Singles (18 hole comp): Canceled.

Results: Saturday-Sunday, November 10-11 - Winter Sweep (Categories):

Cat 1 (<=9): 1st: James O'Brien (8) 40pts. 2nd: John O'Donoghue (6) 37pts (back 9).

Cat 2 (10-16): 1st: Eamon Mulcahy (14) 39pts (back 9). 2nd: Eddie Madden (11) 39pts.

Cat 3 (17+): 1st: William Hayes (16) 39pts (back 9). 2nd: Sean Bohan (16) 39pts.

Seniors: Winners 81 pts: Connie Hayes, Connie McInerney, Joseph B Ryan, Michael Tobin. 2nd 78 pts (back 9): Liam Armshaw, Donal Bradshaw, Rody Dwan, Oliver O’Connor. 3rd 78 pts: John Gleeson, Michael Lynch, Jack O’Dwyer, Alex Ryan.

Cards: 45: Carmel Ryan & Vincent Gilligan. Poker: Gerry Morrissey.

Lotto: 5 ,10 , 15 , 20. Jackpot not won. Next Week €15,600. Lucky Dips: Jack O'Brien (c/o Margaret Creamer), Michael Keaty, Josephine Rea & Ann, Jim McGlynn & Donnacha Fahey, Emily Ryan (c/o Pat Ryan G). Promoter: Colm Noonan.

Ladies

Fixtures: On Wednesday November 7th 31st club day 13 holes stableford and the following Wednesday November 7th the usual 13 holes stableford competition will take place.

Notes for Diary: Our AGM took place last Tuesday week. Congratulations and many thanks to the outgoing Lady Captain and Lady President, Patricia O'Dwyer and Evelyn Connery and all members of the outgoing committee.

Our best wishes to our incoming Lady Captain Mary O'Doherty and Lady President Olive Mulvihill and to members of the committee for the year ahead. The ladies club are running a flower demonstration fundraiser on November 29 at 7.30pm, tickets are €12 each, there will be also a raffle on the night. A

s many of should have noticed there is a beautiful painting in the clubhouse that will be raffled in December, its €5 per line. As they saying goes if your not in you can't win!

On behalf of the ladies club we would very much appreciate all of your support for these two fundraisers that will be going towards the refurbishment of the clubhouse.

Results: Monday November 5th. Senior Ladies Scramble sponsored by Evelyn Connery - Winner: Kate Nicholson, Mary Fitzgerald and Cathie Meehan 41.6. R/up: Adrienne Hogan, Madge Cleary and Joan Looney 41.7

Wednesday November 7th 13 hole club stableford: Winner: Anne Kinane Creamer (12) 29pts. R/up: Anne Power (23) 26pts. 3rd: Mary Crowe (19) 34pts