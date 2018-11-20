Templemore Golf Club weekly report

Garda College International event

The Garda college (I.P.A. Region 24) International Police Association Golf event was hosted by Templemore Golf Club. Both teams from the Garda College played a Ryder Cup style, 4 ball better ball golf event. Many thanks were expressed by Paul O’Driscoll to all the golfers and especially to Templemore Golf course for providing the facilities and Golf course in such a wonderful condition A worthwhile event providing a sporting atmosphere, forging friendships both on and off the course and also supporting the IPA Laura Fund. The International Police Association is a voluntary and independent world-wide body, made up of members of the police service belonging to National Sections, whether on active duty or retired, and without distinction as to rank, sex, race, color, language or religion. Its purpose is to create bonds of friendship and to promote international co-operation. A blueprint for more International Garda Golf Events in Templemore Golf Course.

Autumn League

The 9 Hole Autumn League application is now available on the notice board for those that want to participate or call competition Secretary Liam Leahy on 087-4115773. Entry fee €20 for 5 weeks. Re-entry €2. Weekly Prizes Christmas fare, Overall Prize Hampers.

AGM Reminder

The Men’s AGM will be held on December 3 at 8pm in the Club Lounge. The nominations forms are now available on the notice board for anyone who wants to be on the 2019 committee and can make contributions to the future of your club. All members are requested to attend the AGM. This is the annual opportunity for you the members to participate in future updates, projections and profile of your club. Please make every effort to attend.

Ladies Golf

Ongoing 9 hole competition for Christmas fare.

Ladies AGM Reminder - The proposed date for the AGM this year is Wednesday December12 after which all outstanding prizes will be presented.

Competition Results - Murphy’s Bar (Francis): 1st Aggie Tobin 28 pts. from 2nd Mary Hayes, 3rd Josie Bourke, 4th Margie Costigan, 5th Mary Ryan, 6th Sadie Tynan.

Men’s Prize to Ladies - We had a superb score from our winner in this competition. The winner was Margaret Deegan with 45pts, 2nd Ann O Rourke 37 pts.

The weekly competition will now run as an ongoing 9 hole.

Upcoming Events - Keep an eye on noticeboard for any further event details.

The Seniors

On Thursday November 15. There was a great turnout of players, as usual, which indicates the popularity of this event. The team results were 1st with 52pts. were; Ambrose Purcell, Phillip Ryan, Tom Kennedy, Bertie Keane. 2nd 50pts. were; Seamus Bourke, Olliy Murrey, Mick Murphy, Michael Maher. 3rd with 47pts. Liam Daly, Tony O’Toole, PJ Leahy, Pat Maher. Best wishes were expressed to Rody Cawley on his recovery, and condolence to Pascal Whelan Esteem member of the Senior Club on the bereavement of his brother in-law Stan Henry. Next Seniors on Thursday November 22.

New Members

New members are now been accepted for 2019. Early Bird applications will have the advantage of completing this year golf season.

All current members are encouraged to introduce at least one new member Lady or Gent, Junior or Student, Seniors Juveniles and Family, Active Retiree’s or any person interested in taking up the sport. It will be a huge advantage to building the club membership and profile. Registrations forms for new members are now available on-line on our website, or at the club house or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members.

50 Years of Golf in Templemore

There is an urgent call for memorabilia by to all members past and present or anyone or families that were involved in golf to dig deep and search their achieves for any memorabilia that they can find. Old photos, sayings, and good banter from the past that can be resurrected to make this project successful. All will be appreciated and returned as received after the process.

Club Fixtures

11hole S/f will continue every Sat/Sun.

Autumn League; ASAP

December 3 Men’s AGM at 8pm in the Club Lounge.

December 15 White Dowling Society 18H S/F.

The Pat Delahunty Cup. Date TBC.

Spring of 2019 the Captains/Captains in the Algarve.

Winter Timber Sale

Due to all the various storms there are considerable amounts of timber available for winter firing. Cost is €50 for a single car flat trailer and €80 for a car twin flat trailer. Some chopped and some in blocks. Contact; Tony 086-8209991 or Tommy 087-1715692.