Nenagh Golf Club weekly report

Results

Saturday November 17 & Sunday November 18 Open Singles (Mens) - 1st Niall Murphy (14) 37pts (Back 9). 2nd Ray Deering (5) 37pts (Back 9). 3rd Edward Madden (11) 37pts. Gross David Reddan Jnr 38pts. 1st (Seniors) Bernard Delahunty (18) 36pts (Back 6). 2nd (Seniors) David King (19) 36pts. CSS: Saturday 34pts, Sunday 34pts

Turkey Competition November 8 - 14 November 2018 (Ladies Team) - 1st Category (0-21): Breda Fitzgibbon (21) 24pts. 2nd Category (0-21): Catherine Bird (8) 22pts (Back 6). 1st Category (22-27): Una Hanly (27) 25pts. 2nd Category (22-27): Mary R Ryan (23) 23pts. 1st Category (28 & Higher): Bridie Corkery (36) 24pts. 2nd Category (28 & Higher): Eileen Fitzpatrick (28) 22pts

Notices

Open Team Of Three

Members can play Monday to Saturday, visitors can play any day excluding open days. Two teams qualify each month. If visiting team not in first two, best visiting team to qualify each month with a grand final in May 2019.

Prizes. 1st - 3x €300 Vouchers. 2nd - 3x €200 Vouchers. 3rd - 3x €100 Vouchers. 4th - 3x €75. 5th - 3x €50 Vouchers. Competition fee will be €10 each for members and €20 each for visitors with re-entry in the same month €5 for members and €10 for visitors. Play off 9/10th of your handicap. Each player who enters will be included in a draw for prizes of €150, €100 and €50 at the end of the competition. You may book on-line or contact the Pro Shop 067 31476 EXT 2 or 087 2132241.

Mens Fixtures

Wednesday November 21: Corky's Golf Balls.

Saturday November 24 & Sunday November 25: Open Singles.

Open Seniors: Friday Open Seniors Timesheet 9am - 11am.

Monday November 26: Mass for deceased Members takes place in the clubhouse 7:30pm.

Monday December 3: Parent Club AGM.

Sunday December 9: Christmas Mixed.

Ladies Notes

Dates For Your Diary - November Weekly Turkey Competition: 12 Holes, 3 categories. 1st & 2nd prize in each category. See notice board for more details.

Bring and Buy / Christmas Market: Takes place Thursday December 6. Money raised will go towards Ladies Team coaching and Junior Girls coaching. Please give items for the market to a ladies committee member or leave at the bar.

Christmas Lunch: Will take place Sunday December 2 at 3.30pm. Sign up sheet at the bar. We will also take this opportunity to celebrate 25yrs of full membership for ladies in golf.

Golf Ireland Presentation: A presentation on the proposed Golf Ireland- a single governing body will take place on Sunday December 25 at 4pm and Thursday December 6 at 1pm & 4pm. Venue: upstairs meeting room in the clubhouse. Information leaflets available in locker room.