GOLF
Thurles Golf Club
The inaugural joint Captains Dinner was a huge success last Friday night for Thurles Golf Club
Jake Carr pictured with his parents Miriam and Brian, receiving his Thurles Golf Club Lotto jackpot cheque of €12,000 from President David Crowley
Captains Dinner
Our inaugural joint Captains Dinner was a huge success last Friday night. The Clubhouse was host to some 160 guests – the huge turnout a testament to our Captain Joe Kerrigan’s and Lady Captain Marian Finn’s popularity. Our caterers, Eamon O’Gorman and team, produced a fantastic meal for what would have been their biggest ever sitting. Dinner was followed by speeches in tribute to our two Captains and presentations, including the presentation of the Men’s and Ladies Golfer of the Year 2018, Andrew Finn and Laura Ryan. Music and dancing followed with entertainment provided by the talented Seanie and James. A great night was had by all!
Table Quiz
Come and join Quizmaster William O’Grady for a Table Quiz on Friday November 30 at 9pm. Team of Four €20. Quiz will be followed by a Putting Competition. All are most welcome.
Top Twenty Winter Open Team of 3 Qualifier
Open Team of Three (Any Combination) – 14 Holes Stableford. Play any day of the week and Sunday after competition. Entry fee per person – members €5; visitors €15. Grand Final will take place on Saturday April 6 2019. Further information and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.
Men’s Results
Sunday 25th November –14 Hole Singles S/F
1st Dessie Taylor (17) 39pts
2nd Conor Ryan (12) 35pts
3rd John Corbett (7) 34pts
4th Jimmy O’Donnell (14) 32pts (6 on back 3)
5th John Dwan (15) 32pts (5 on back 3)
Give the Gift of Golf this Christmas!
2019 Membership Vouchers and Green Fee Vouchers are available in the office. Contact Ashling for further information.
Ladies Results
Tuesday 20th November – 11 Hole Singles S/F
1st Anna Stakelum (45) 25pts
2nd Caroline Donnelly (36) 23pts (8pts on last 3)
3rd Fionnuala Corcoran (20) 23pts (6pts on last 3)
4th Margaret Gleeson (29) 22pts (14pts on last 6)
Sunday 25th November – 14 Hole Threeball Betterball
1st Maria Dempsey, Frances Treacy and Anne O’Grady 36pts (22 on last 9)
Ongoing Ladies Christmas Competition
The annual Ladies Christmas Nine Hole Competition is currently underway and will run until Wednesday December 12, your best 3 cards to count and you may play as many times as you like, this competition cannot be played on Tuesdays unless the Tuesday competition has been played first. Categories for this competition are 0-18, 19-27, 28-36 and 37-46. Further details available in the ladies locker room.
Fixtures
Tuesday November 27 – 9 Hole Singles S/F
Sunday December 2 – “Top 20” Team of Three (Any Combination)
Dates for your Diary
Ladies AGM – Friday December 7
Men’s AGM – Wednesday December 12
Main AGM – Friday January 4
Lotto
Lotto Numbers Sunday November 2: 1, 20, 23, 27. No Jackpot Winner. Next week’s Jackpot will be €2,800. Thank you for your continued support.
