Thurles Golf Club

Captains Dinner

Our inaugural joint Captains Dinner was a huge success last Friday night. The Clubhouse was host to some 160 guests – the huge turnout a testament to our Captain Joe Kerrigan’s and Lady Captain Marian Finn’s popularity. Our caterers, Eamon O’Gorman and team, produced a fantastic meal for what would have been their biggest ever sitting. Dinner was followed by speeches in tribute to our two Captains and presentations, including the presentation of the Men’s and Ladies Golfer of the Year 2018, Andrew Finn and Laura Ryan. Music and dancing followed with entertainment provided by the talented Seanie and James. A great night was had by all!

Table Quiz

Come and join Quizmaster William O’Grady for a Table Quiz on Friday November 30 at 9pm. Team of Four €20. Quiz will be followed by a Putting Competition. All are most welcome.

Top Twenty Winter Open Team of 3 Qualifier

Open Team of Three (Any Combination) – 14 Holes Stableford. Play any day of the week and Sunday after competition. Entry fee per person – members €5; visitors €15. Grand Final will take place on Saturday April 6 2019. Further information and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.

Men’s Results

Sunday 25th November –14 Hole Singles S/F

1st Dessie Taylor (17) 39pts

2nd Conor Ryan (12) 35pts

3rd John Corbett (7) 34pts

4th Jimmy O’Donnell (14) 32pts (6 on back 3)

5th John Dwan (15) 32pts (5 on back 3)

Give the Gift of Golf this Christmas!

2019 Membership Vouchers and Green Fee Vouchers are available in the office. Contact Ashling for further information.

Ladies Results

Tuesday 20th November – 11 Hole Singles S/F

1st Anna Stakelum (45) 25pts

2nd Caroline Donnelly (36) 23pts (8pts on last 3)

3rd Fionnuala Corcoran (20) 23pts (6pts on last 3)

4th Margaret Gleeson (29) 22pts (14pts on last 6)

Sunday 25th November – 14 Hole Threeball Betterball

1st Maria Dempsey, Frances Treacy and Anne O’Grady 36pts (22 on last 9)

Ongoing Ladies Christmas Competition

The annual Ladies Christmas Nine Hole Competition is currently underway and will run until Wednesday December 12, your best 3 cards to count and you may play as many times as you like, this competition cannot be played on Tuesdays unless the Tuesday competition has been played first. Categories for this competition are 0-18, 19-27, 28-36 and 37-46. Further details available in the ladies locker room.

Fixtures

Tuesday November 27 – 9 Hole Singles S/F

Sunday December 2 – “Top 20” Team of Three (Any Combination)

Dates for your Diary

Ladies AGM – Friday December 7

Men’s AGM – Wednesday December 12

Main AGM – Friday January 4

Lotto

Lotto Numbers Sunday November 2: 1, 20, 23, 27. No Jackpot Winner. Next week’s Jackpot will be €2,800. Thank you for your continued support.