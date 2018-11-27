GOLF
Roscrea Golf Club
Winter League
Round 5 of men’s winter kindly sponsored by Bernie’s Supervalu, Roscrea, takes place next weekend.
Results
Wednesday Golfers – Results Overall winner Michael Lorigan (13) 32 points
Cat 1 James Maher (8) 30 points
Cat 2 Michael Gleeson (16) [32 – 2] 30 points
Cat 3 P.J. Wright (22) [33 – 2] 31 points
Matt Talbot is the new President of the Wednesday Golfers.
Christmas Outing Wednesday 12th December – weather permitting.
Lotto
14/11/18 - Numbers drawn 7, 15, 21 & 23. No Jackpot Winner.
Lotto – 21/11/18 – Numbers drawn 20, 21, 27 & 28. No Jackpot Winner.
Next weeks is Jackpot is €6,300. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7.00pm.
Payment of Subs
Pay your 2019 Membership in full before 19th December 2018 to be entered in a draw for a refund of €250.
Timber Draw
Annual Timber Raffle; 1st Prize Tractor Trailer Load (Beech). 2nd Prize – Car Trailer Load (Beech). Draw takes place on Sunday 23rd December 2018 in the clubhouse. Tickets available at the Bar. €2 per line or 3 for €5.
Dates for your Diary
Ladies AGM – Monday December 3
Men’s AGM - Monday December 10
Club AGM – Monday December 17
Captain’s Dinner Saturday December 15
Ladies Golf
Turkey competition and Winter League Competition ongoing.
Christmas Competition Sunday December 2. See notice in locker room.
Ladies AGM, Monday December 3.
Captain’s Dinner, Saturday December 15.
