Roscrea Golf Club

Winter League

Round 5 of men’s winter kindly sponsored by Bernie’s Supervalu, Roscrea, takes place next weekend.

Results

Wednesday Golfers – Results Overall winner Michael Lorigan (13) 32 points

Cat 1 James Maher (8) 30 points

Cat 2 Michael Gleeson (16) [32 – 2] 30 points

Cat 3 P.J. Wright (22) [33 – 2] 31 points

Matt Talbot is the new President of the Wednesday Golfers.

Christmas Outing Wednesday 12th December – weather permitting.

Lotto

14/11/18 - Numbers drawn 7, 15, 21 & 23. No Jackpot Winner.

Lotto – 21/11/18 – Numbers drawn 20, 21, 27 & 28. No Jackpot Winner.

Next weeks is Jackpot is €6,300. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7.00pm.

Payment of Subs

Pay your 2019 Membership in full before 19th December 2018 to be entered in a draw for a refund of €250.

Timber Draw

Annual Timber Raffle; 1st Prize Tractor Trailer Load (Beech). 2nd Prize – Car Trailer Load (Beech). Draw takes place on Sunday 23rd December 2018 in the clubhouse. Tickets available at the Bar. €2 per line or 3 for €5.

Dates for your Diary

Ladies AGM – Monday December 3

Men’s AGM - Monday December 10

Club AGM – Monday December 17

Captain’s Dinner Saturday December 15

Ladies Golf

Turkey competition and Winter League Competition ongoing.

Christmas Competition Sunday December 2. See notice in locker room.

Ladies AGM, Monday December 3.

Captain’s Dinner, Saturday December 15.