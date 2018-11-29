Nenagh Golf Club

Results

Saturday & Sunday November 24 & 25 Open Singles (Mens) - 1st Raymond Deering (5) 39pts. 2nd Des O'Carroll (18) 38pts. 3rd JP Jones (14) 37pts. Gross Shane Hogan 37pts. 1st (Seniors) Michael Cormack (14) 37pts. CSS: Saturday 36pts, Sunday 35pts

Turkey Competition November 15 - 21 2018 (Ladies Team) - 1st Category (0-21): Helen Leo (20) 25pts. 2nd Category (0-21): Maura Leenane (21) 23pts (Back 6). 1st Category (22-27): Anna O'Brien (25) 21pts. 2nd Category (22-27): Gretta Whelan (26) 18pts (Back 6). 1st Category (28 & Higher):Kathryn Dolan (28) 26pts. 2nd Category (28 & Higher): Carmel Burke (28) 24pts

Open Team Of Three

Members can play Monday to Saturday, visitors can play any day excluding open days. Two teams qualify each month. If visiting team not in first two, best visiting team to qualify each month with a grand final in May 2019.

Prizes: 1st - 3x €300 Vouchers. 2nd - 3x €200 Vouchers. 3rd - 3x €100 Vouchers. 4th - 3x €75. 5th - 3x €50 Vouchers. Competition fee will be €10 each for members and €20 each for visitors with re-entry in the same month €5 for members and €10 for visitors. Play off 9/10th of your handicap. Each player who enters will be included in a draw for prizes of €150, €100 and €50 at the end of the competition.

You may book on-line or contact the Pro Shop 067 31476 EXT 2 or 087 2132241.

Mens Fixtures

Wednesday November 21: Corky's Golf Balls.

Friday Senior Open: 9am - 10:30am - note of time change.

Saturday December 1 & Sunday December 2: Open Singles.

Tuesday December 11: Parent Club AGM.

Sunday December 9: Christmas Mixed.

Winter League - Group 2 play Saturday December 8. Paddy Peters v Michael Walsh. Eamon Callanan v Brian Freeman. Robert Foley v Barry Dunne

Group 1 play Saturday December 15. George Hayes v Niall O'Meara. Gerry Robinson v Christy Hartigan. Paul Maloney v Denis Corrigan

Ladies Notes

Dates For Your Diary

Presentation of Prizes: Presentation of outstanding prizes will take place at the Christmas lunch on Sunday December 2.

12 Hole Competition: Running for the month of December (1st-31st).

Bring and Buy / Christmas Market: Takes place Thursday December 6. Money raised will go towards Ladies Team coaching and Junior Girls coaching. Please give items for the market to a ladies committee member or leave at the bar.

Christmas Lunch: Will take place Sunday December 2 at 3.30pm. Sign up sheet at the bar. We will also take this opportunity to celebrate 25yrs of full membership for ladies in golf.

Golf Ireland Presentation: A presentation on the proposed Golf Ireland - a single governing body will take place on Thursday December 6 at 1pm & 4pm. Venue: upstairs meeting room in the clubhouse. Information leaflets available in locker room.