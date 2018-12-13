Templemore Golf Club

Men’s AGM

The Men’s AGM was held on December 3. There was a great turn out, which included the President of the Golf Union of Ireland Mr. John Moloughney. The outgoing President Mr. Phillip Ryan started the proceedings with his address. Phil expressed his thanks to 2017 President Tony O’Toole for his nomination to what was a fantastic successful year of golf for the club, way beyond his expectations at the outset. He thanked his family for their support who made it possible for him to take up this great honor. Phil thanked everyone in the club for their support and then nominated his successor as President for 2019, Mr. Michael Keely former Captain 2009 and a great grounded long-term member and one of the great volunteers to the club. The Hon. Secretary Pat O’Connell gave a first-class report on the past AGM and the Year 2018. The Competition Secretary Liam Leahy gave an appreciated report on the great effort of our players and particular to the JB Carr team, which he had the great honor of carrying the Munster Flag and leading his team over the famous “Wooden bridge” at Woodenbridge Golf Course for the National finals, truly the most memorable occasion participated in. The Hon. Treasurer’s report was delivered by Tom McGrath in great due-diligence and complemented everyone for their prudence in making it possible to invest in new machinery and more in the coming year that will improve the course condition and make the course as attractive as possible that will increase new members to join and more people to play golf in Templemore. The outgoing Captain Tommy Foley thanked Martin Bohan his nomination and expressed great gratitude to everyone in the club for all their support over 2018, his family and especially to his wife Patricia and for providing home cooked confectionary at all events. Tommy gave great credit to all the competitors of the club and expressed, that it’s the competitors that are the foundation of the success of the club and particular to all the JB Carr team and their manager Liam Leahy in their achievement which gave the Club and all its members great motivation boost. Tommy then invited his successor Vice-Captain Tony O’Toole former President 2017 to carry the mantle as Club Captain for 2019. Tony thanked former vise-Captain John Stapleton for his nomination and expressed his best wishes and a speedy recovery to both John and his daughter Amanda. Tony expressed his appreciation to all past officials and especially to Tommy Foley for all his motivation to the club over the year. He also thanked G.U.I. President John Moloughney for his presence and the great numbers attended and how proud and privileged his is to be selected as Captain of Templemore Golf Club considering for almost 50 years all the people who carved out this fantastic Golf course that we have here today as a testament to their hard work and now our legacy to continue the mantle for future generations. Tony requested to take this opportunity for a short reflection for those that cannot be here that have passed on or are in health recovery. He mentioned the challenges ahead with the introduction of “Golf Ireland” and the new rules of golf. He also expressed to all members that “This is your Club” Promote and Protect your club in what-ever way you can with the focus on increasing membership. Tony expressed that he will passionately represent the club to the best of his ability and will be an open door to everyone. Tony then nominated his successor for vice-Captain, Mr. Dennis Maher, a well-grounded competitive golfer who represented this club on many occasions, also managed many a triumphant team. Dennis also has an abundance of Golf Course Management and equipment knowledge and truly is a great asset to the club and will make a great Captain in 2020. Tony also looks forward to working with the new officers and the fantastic new committee and also with the incoming Lady Captain Loraine Ryan. The new officers and Committee were then elected as follows; President; Michael Keely. Captain; Tony O’Toole. Vise-Captain; Dennis Maher. Hon. Secretary; Pat O’Connell. Hon. Handicap Secretary; Jim Ryan. Competition Secretary; Liam Leahy. Committee; Seamus Bourke, Donal Hayes, Michael Purcell, Phil Ryan, Rody Cawley, Myles McMurrow.

The green fees were then adopted to continue as they were in 2018 without any increase to make our fees as competitive and attractive to all sectors of the community.

Ladies

Ongoing 9hole competition for Christmas fare.

Seniors

On Thursday December 6 the scores were higher than last week due to the excellent course condition increases the continued popularity of this great event, The team results were; 1st Team with 52pts Tom McGrath, Mick Carey, Donal Golden, James Murrey. 2nd Team with 48pts Seamus Bourke, Pat Costello, Jim Gleeson, Tom Hogan. 3rd. Team with 47pts John Mullaly, Ambrose Purcell, Pat O’Connell, Frankie Shortt.

Continued Best wishes were expressed to Rody Cawley on his recovery.

Next Seniors on Thursday December 13 will be special as it is the Seniors Christmas Party. In the morning will be the golf as usual at 10am. The AGM will be at 1 o'clock followed at 2pm with Dinner in Murphy’s pub and presentation of all Chrismtas prizes. A great day in the making.

New Members

The rates for 2019 will be the same as they were in 2018. New members are now been accepted. All current members are encouraged to introduce at least one new member. It will be a huge advantage to building the club membership and profile. Registrations forms for new members are now available on-line on our web site, or at the club house or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members. Also, membership payment options can be made through the Golf Club website www.templemoregolfclub.ie

All will be welcomed.

Club Fixtures

11hole S/f will continue every Sat/Sun.

Autumn League now in progress.

December 15 White Dowling Society 18H S/F.

The Pat Delahunty Cup. Date TBC.

Spring of 2019 the Captains/Captains in the Algarve.