Captains Christmas Greetings

Club Captain Tony O’Toole wishes a very peaceful, healthy, enjoyable and safe Christmas to all members both ladies and gents and to all past members and look forward to a fantastic 2019 of Golf.

Autumn League prize Presentations

The 9Hole League is now in the closing stages with some great scoring and with the introduction of wild cards the contest is in favour of all. The final result and prize presentations will be on Saturday December 22 at 5pm in the Club Lounge to mark the end of a very successful competition and with the course in such great condition, all who took part are to be complemented. Competition Secretary Liam Leahy expressed to all to attend the presentation.

2019 Membership Fees

The fees for 2019 will be the same as they were in 2018. New members are now been accepted. The membership categories have been increased to suit all sectors of the community. Registration forms for new members are now available on-line on our website, just select the “Membership” tab or collect an application form at the club house or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members. All will be welcomed.

2019 Fees are as follows; Gent Membership, €350; Lady Membership, €300; Couple, €500; Country Member, €150; Beginner (Gent), €200; Beginner (Lady), €170; Juvenile (U15), €25; Juniors (15-18yrs. 2nd. Level) €50; Student 3rd. Level & Garda Students, €70; OAP/Clergy (Existing), €230; OAP/Clergy (New), €270; OAP Couple (Existing & New), €350; Unemployed at 1st Jan, €270; Social Welfare Recipients and Disabled, €270; Distance (Outside 50K Lady & Gents), €150; Family (Children under 15yrs.), €500; Green Fees (not reduced for 9 holes), €10; Green Fees; Junior, Juvenile, Student and Garda Student, €5.

Ladies Golf

The AGM of the Ladies branch of Templemore golf club took place on Wednesday December 12. Sara Hearne outgoing lady captain introduced Lorraine Ryan as the new lady captain for 2019.and outgoing lady president Bernie introduced Mary Hogan as our new Lady President. The officers for 2019 were then elected; Competition Secretary, Josie Moloney, Secretary, Kay Brennan, Handicap Secretary, Josie Bourke, Treasurer, Breda Murphy, Committee members Ann Kenny, Bernie Stapleton and Maura Sheehan. We wish Lorraine and Mary the very best for 2019. Presentation of prizes followed the AGM. We wish everyone a very happy Christmas and best wishes and happy golfing for 2019.

Seniors

On Thursday December 13 there was a great turn out due to the excellent course condition. The team results were; 1st.Team with 52pts. were; Seamus Bourke, James Murray, Tom Kennedy, Ollie Murray. 2nd.Team with 48pts. were; John Hassett, Pat O’Connell, Shay O’Connell, Frankie Shortt. 3rd. Team with 48pts. Mick Russell, John Galvin, Tom Hogan, Mick Carey. Next Seniors on Thursday December 20.

Seniors AGM; A full house attended the AGM. All were thanked by PJ Leahy. The following officers and committee for 2019 were elected, Chairman; PJ Leahy, Secretary, Pat O’Connell, Treasurer, Phil Ryan. Committee; John Galvin, Sean Lee, Rody Cawley and John Stapleton.

Seniors Xmas Party; Was a special Day with morning golf as usual at 10am followed with Dinner in Murphy’s pub and presentation of all Xmas prizes. A great turn-out for all the seniors and a great delight by all to see the return of Rody Cawley to the table.

Club Fixtures

Autumn League presentation on Saturday December 22 at 5pm in the Club Lounge.