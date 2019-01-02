Great turnout at Templemore Golf Club presentation night

The successful nine-hole league results and other prize presentations were held on Saturday, December 22 in the club lounge. There was a great turnout. Competition secretary Liam Leahy, assisted by communication officer Martin Bohan, congratulated all the prize winners. The club captain Tony O’Toole presented the prizes and was proud to present Paddy Bourke with the vice captain's prize for 2018. The results were as follows - League Team: 1st prize a very large Xmas hamper selection was presented to each first winner - Ann O’Rourke, Seanie Gleeson, John Hassett, Seamus Bourke, 2nd Sadie Tynann, Timmy Touhy, Paddy Bourke, Sean Lee. Intermediate Scratch Cup: Declan Russell. Junior Scratch Cup: John Hassett. Golfer of the Year: Paddy Bourke. McHugh Cups: Sara Hearne, Dinny Touhy. Congratulations to all.



Bereavement

Sincere sympathy from all club members is extended to Myles McMorrow on the passing of his wife Helen on December 24th. Sympathy is also extended to his mother-in-law, Mary, sister-in-law Geraldine, nieces, Ciara and Aoife, cousins, relatives and friends. May Helen rest in peace.



Open Competition

The weekly 11-hole open competition started on December 25th and ran until December 30th. There is great interest in this weekly open competition and from the support and comments it will be welcomed to continue. The course is playing long, but in great condition considering the inclement weather. This is an ideal opportunity for all outside club members to avail of this open competition. The results will be in the next issue.



2019 Membership

The rates for 2019 will be the same as they were in 2018. New members are now being accepted. The membership categories have been increased to suit all sectors of the community.

All current members are encouraged to introduce at least one new member. It will be a huge advantage to building the club membership and profile.

Registrations forms for new members are now available on-line on our web site - just select the “Membership” tab and it will give you the option to pay by Pay Pal or credit card or you can also collect an application form at the club house or contact Martin Bohan (087 050 9278) or any of the committee members. All will be welcomed.

Rates: Gent Membership, €350; Lady Membership, €300; Couple, €500; Country Member, €150; Beginner (Gent), €200; Beginner (Lady), €170; Juvenile (U15), €25; Juniors (15-18yrs. 2nd. Level) €50; Student 3rd. Level & Garda Students, €70; OAP/Clergy (Existing), €230; OAP/Clergy (New), €270; OAP Couple (Existing & New), €350; Unemployed at 1st Jan, €270; Social Welfare Recipients and special needs, €270; Distance (Outside 50K Lady & Gents), €150; Family (Children under 15yrs.), €500; Green Fees (not reduced for 9 holes), €10; Green Fees; Junior, Juvenile, Student and Garda Student, €5.



Ladies Golf

Best of luck to Lorraine Ryan as the new lady captain for 2019 and Mary Hogan as the new lady president and to all the officers for 2019 - competition secretary Josie Moloney, secretary Kay Brennan, handicap secretary Josie Bourke, treasurer Breda Murphy and committee members Ann Kenny, Bernie Stapleton and Maura Sheehan. We wish everyone happy golfing for 2019.



Seniors

On Thursday, December 20th there was a great turn out and the course played well due to the excellent course condition.

The team results were - first team were: Liam Daly, John Brown, Mick Carey, Pat Ryan. Second team: Ambrose Purcell, Joe Hennessy, John Galvin. Third team: Seamus Bourke, Ollie Murrey and Tony O’Toole.

On Thursday, December 27th there was another a great turn out - first team: Seamus Bourke, John Brown and Tony O’Toole. Second team: Tom McGrath, Jim Gleeson and Frankie Shortt. Third team: Liam Daly, Ollie Murry and Mick Murphy.

The next seniors competition takes place on Thursday, January 3rd.