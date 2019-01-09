Bereavement

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Hickey, Moyne/ Thurles, on Saturday January 5 after a short illness. Sincere sympathy is extended by all the Club Members to his daughter Edel, son Liam, son in law Joe, Marie, and grandchildren Emma and Meabh. Mick was a long-standing member of Templemore Golf Club and competed on many occasions all over the country on behalf of the Club. He will be deeply missed by all members and especially by all the Seniors as he was a great character and one of the early Seniors Member. May Mick rest in peace.

Weekly Open Competition Success

This is an ideal opportunity for all outside club members to avail of this open competition. The course is playing well and in great condition. This weekly 11hole open competition is proving very successful due to the excellent condition of the course and due to the continued support and comments, it will continue until further notice. The winners for week, Monday December 25 to Sunday December 30 were: 1st Gerard Keegan. 28pts. 2nd Ciaran Hassett 27pts. 3rd Seamus Bourke 26pts.

2019 Golf Rules Special Presentation

There will be a New Rules Presentation at 7.30pm on Friday January 11 in Thurles Golf Club. This presentation is for men and women members from Thurles and Templemore Golf Clubs all members both Ladies and Gents are requested to attend to ensure that all members are familiar with the new rules. In preparation it is suggested for all members to log on to www.randa.org and download the app as it will give a virtual explanation of the new rules.

2019 New Membership for beginners

There is a “special limited rate for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years. This is very attractive for anyone interested in joining and for those purchasing vouchers to give a life changing experience to someone. New members are now been accepted. The membership categories have been increased to suit all sectors of the community. Registration forms for new members are now available on-line on our website, just select the “Membership” tab or collect an application form at the club house or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members. All will be welcomed.

2019 Rates - Gent Membership, €350; Lady Membership, €300; Couple, €500; Country Member, €150; Beginner Gent (Guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €200; Beginner (Lady), (Guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €170; Juvenile (U15), €25; Juniors (15-18yrs. 2nd. Level) €50; Student 3rd. Level & Garda Students, €70; OAP/Clergy (Existing), €230; OAP/Clergy (New), €270; OAP Couple (Existing & New), €350; Unemployed at 1st Jan, €270; Social Welfare Recipients and special needs, €270; Distance (Outside 50K Lady & Gents), €150; Family (Children under 15yrs.), €500; Green Fees (not reduced for 9 holes), €10; Green Fees; Junior, Juvenile, Student and Garda Student, €5;

Ladies Golf

Seniors Golf

On Thursday December 27 there was a great turn out and the course played well due to the excellent course condition. The team results were: 1s Team; Liam Daly, John Galvin, Jim Gleeson, 50pts.. 2nd Team: Seamus Bourke, T. Deegan, Pat O’Connell. 49Pts. 3rd Team: John Hassett, Jerry Keegan, Seanie Gleeson. 45Pts.

Next Seniors on Thursday January 10.

Club Fixtures

The successful Weekly 11 hole Open Singles from Monday to Sunday will continue until further notice.