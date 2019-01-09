Thurles Golf Club weekly report

TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER

Open Team of Three (Any Combination) – 14 Holes Stableford. Play any day of the week and Sunday after competition. Entry fee per person – members €5; visitors €15. Grand Final will take place on Saturday April 6, 2019. Further information and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.

MEN’S RESULTS

Sunday January 6 – 14 Hole Singles V-Par - 1st John Dorney (15) 6up. 2nd Dessie Taylor (17) 5up. 3rd Jacko Doyle (19) 5up (3up back 9). 4th Eamon Healy (17) 4up (5up back 9)

2019 GOLF RULES

A rules night will take place in the Golf Club this Friday night January 11 at 7.30pm, presented by Mary Coman O’Neill. All are welcome to attend. You can also download a visual app to your phone from the app store: R & A Rules Of Golf 2019. Please note Rule Changes are affecting everyone and it is very important that we familiarise ourselves with these various changes that have come into effect from January 1.

LADIES GOLF

Best of luck to Alice Regan as the new Lady Captain for 2019 and to her committee. We wish everyone happy golfing for 2019

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Tuesday January 8, 9 Hole S/F

Sunday January 13, 14 Hole Fourball Betterball

Tuesday January 15, 9 Hole S/F

RESULTS

Sunday January 6 – 14 hole S/F - 1st Brigiette Behan (16) 29 PTS. 2nd Dympna Miley (15) 27 PTS. 3rd Delia Carroll (25) 26PTS

Two’s Competition: Lorraine O’Keeffe & Susan Troy at the 3rd

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday January 6: 6, 9, 14, 21. No Jackpot Winner. Next week’s Jackpot will be €4,000. Thank you for your continued support.