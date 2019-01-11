Roscrea Golf Club weekly report with results, fixtures and society news

Results

January 4, 5, & 6 - Winter League Round 8 kindly sponsored by Bernie’s Supervalu, Roscrea. Overall Winner Mark Rowland (2) 35 points. Cat 1 Ger Dooley (4) 34 points (c/b). Cat 2 Paddy Tynan (13) 34 points. Cat 3 Des Dooley (15) 35 points. Cat 4 Tony Mason (21) 33 points

28/29/30 Dec – 15 Holes Stableford - 1st Kevin O’Connor (10) 36 points (c/b). 2nd Sean Gleeson (15) 36 points. 3rd Alan Fogarty (19) 35 points. Senior Seamus Dennison (26) 33 points

1/1/19 – 15 Holes Stableford - 1st Billy Conlon (12) 35 points. 2nd Kevin Fogarty (26) 34 points

Lotto

Numbers drawn 12, 13, 22 & 27. No Jackpot Winner. Next weeks is Jackpot is €6,800.

Society News

“Clash of the Rasher” – The annual match between Bacon Factory Golf Society and Market House Golf Society took place on Saturday December 29. Market House were the winners. The Stand and Brendan’s Golf Societies also held their outings on Saturday. Star of the day was Kevin O’Connor with 36 points, and was first in the Club and Societies competitions as well.

New Rules of Golf come into play on January 1. Copies of New Rules Booklet are available in the clubhouse hallway and locker rooms.

Timber Draw

Winner of the tractor trailer load was Aidan O’Sullivan, Limerick Street, Roscrea and the car trailer load was won by Colin Black, Ballina, Co. Tipperary. The Club wishes to thank everyone for their support.

correspondence

The club is collecting email addresses and mobile numbers for all members to facilitate correspondence. If you are not receiving texts and emails please supply your email address and mobile number to the office or send to info@roscreagolfclub.ie

Course Conditions

To check Course Conditions dial (0505)21130, Ext 4