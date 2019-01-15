Templemore Golf Club: All set for Captains Drive-In this weekend

Captains Drive-In

Sunday January 20 at 1.00pm. Captain Tony O’Toole and Lady Captain Lorraine Ryan Drive-In will be the day to celebrate the opening of this fabulous 9 hole Golf Course for business for the Golf year 2019. All club members past and present are invited to take part in this 9 hole mixed. There will be refreshments for all and a great day of golf. Give you full support to both Captains by registering on the day.



Open Competition

This ideal opportunity for all outside club members has proven to be very successful. The course is in excellent condition and playing well. It’s an ideal opportunity for all golfers to get in their game of golf on this wonderful course. The winners for week December 31, 2018 to Sunday January 6, 2019: 1st Jerome Ryan 27pts. 2nd Paul Lyons 27pts. 3rd Seamus Bourke 26pts.



2019 Golf Rules Local Presentation

It was great to see a good attendance from Templemore Golf club at the New Rules presentation in Thurles Golf Course on Friday January 11. The presentation was very professionally delivered by Mary Coman, Thurles and our very own Pat Dunne. It was very informative and in layman’s language. Well done to both and much appreciated by all in giving us the correct golf terms and rules for 2019 and onwards. All members can log on to www.randa.org and download the app. It will give a virtual explanation of the new rules.



Membership

There is a special limited rate for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years. New members are now been accepted. The membership categories have been increased to suit all sectors of the community. Registrations forms for new members are now available on-line on our website or collect an application form at the club house or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members. All will be welcomed.

2019 Rates: Gent Membership €350; Lady Membership, €300; Couple €500; Country Member €150; Beginner Gent €200; Beginner Lady €170; Juvenile (U15) €25; Juniors (15-18yrs. 2nd. Level) €50; Student 3rd. Level & Garda Students €70; OAP/Clergy (Existing) €230; OAP/Clergy (New) €270; OAP Couple (Existing & New) €350; Unemployed €270; Social Welfare Recipients and special needs €270; Distance €150; Family (Children u15yrs.) €500.



Ladies Golf

We look forward to Ladies Captain Lorraine Ryan and Club Captain Tony O’Toole Drive-in on Sunday January 20 at 1.00. It will be a 9 hole mixed. Tea and refreshments will be provided for all. All are welcome to take part and support the beginning of the new golf year.



Seniors

On Thursday January 10 there was a great turn out and the course played well due to the excellent course condition; The team results were: 1st Team Martin Bohan, Jim Gleeson, Tom Kennedy, Michael Maher. 2nd Team Seamus Bourke, Mick Murphy, Mick Connell. 3rd Team John Hassett, Joe O’Connor, Ollie Murray, James Murray. Next Seniors Thursday January 17.



Club Fixtures

Captains Drive-In Sunday January 20 at 1.00

The successful weekly 11 hole Open Singles from Monday to Sunday will continue until further notice.