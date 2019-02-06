Weather affects play at Templemore Golf Club

Open weekly Competition

The inclement weather has curtailed the activity in this great competition. As soon as the weather settles the competition will continue. It’s an ideal opportunity for all competitive members to stay in shape for upcoming Cups and Shield Competitions also for all golfers to get in their game of golf on this fantastic course.

2019 Cups and Shields Competitions

The 2019 Cups and Shield competitions are now posted on the locker room notice board and listed below. Any enquiries or more information required, contact Competition Secretary Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.

2019 Subs are now Due

Early payment will be appreciated. You now have the option to pay online through the club web site by PayPal or Credit Card or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member. The Rates for 2019 are as follows; Gent Membership, €350; Lady Membership, €300; Couple, €500; Country Member, €150; Beginner Gent (Guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €200; Beginner (Lady), (Guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €170; Juvenile (U15), €25; Juniors (15-18yrs. 2nd. Level) €50; Student 3rd. Level & Garda Students, €70; OAP/Clergy (Existing), €230; OAP/Clergy (New), €270; OAP Couple (Existing & New), €350; Unemployed at 1st Jan, €270; Social Welfare Recipients and special needs, €270; Distance (Outside 50K Lady & Gents), €150; Family (Children under 15yrs.), €500; Green Fees (not reduced for 9 holes), €10; Green Fees; Junior, Juvenile, Student and Garda Student, €5;

Special Membership for beginners, 2019 which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years. This is very attractive for anyone interested in joining and for those purchasing vouchers to give a life changing experience to someone.

Registrations forms for new members are now available online on our website, just select the “Membership” tab and it will give you the option to pay by Pay Pal or Credit Card or collect an application form at the club house or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members. All welcome.

Equipment development Private Donations

All private donations will be greatly received. Just select the “Membership” tab and then select “Make a Donation” tab. The Club will very much appreciate any donations that will help towards the purchase of new equipment, or in confidence contact; Martin Bohan 087 0509278.

Seniors

On Thursday January 31 the weather changed to a severe frost condition. Unfortunately, this week as postponed. Next Seniors will be on Thursday, February 7.

Club Fixtures

The successful Weekly 11 hole Open Singles from Monday to Sunday will continue until further notice. (Subject to weather conditions).

Sunday April 28 - Munster Country Clubs Cup, at Doneraile Gol Club, Round 1-Spanish Point-V-Templemore. Manager; Liam Leahy.

Sunday May 12 - Senior Interclub Fourball. Over 55yrs., No Handicap Limit, Combines 42max. Round 1-Tipperary-V-Templemore. Manager; Seanie Gleeson.

Saturday May 25 - AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, at Clonmel Golf Course, Round 2- Ballykisteen-V-Templemore. Manager; Mick Keely.

Sunday June 2 - GUI All Ireland Inter Club Four-Ball Championship. (Cashman) Over 30yrs, Handicap 15+, Combined 34min. Round 1- Cahir Park-V-Templemore. Manager; Seamus Bourke.

Thursday June 13 - Irish Mixed Foursomes, at Tipperary Golf Club, Round 1-Templemore-V-Ballykisteen. Managers; Captains; Club Captains Tony O’Toole and Lorraine Ryan.

Central Towns. The Draw for 2019 will be made early in March; Manager; TBC.

JB Carr TBC. Draw will be made in early March 2019. Manager; Liam Leahy.

See Notice Board for more details or contact Competition Secretary; Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.