Templemore Golf Club embraces new supports from Confederation of Golf Ireland

Open weekly Competition

Will continue up to Sunday, February 17 for the start of the spring league. The course is in great shape and playing well considering the recent inclement weather.

Spring League 2019 Stableford

Club members interested in participating in the Spring League are encouraged to enter their names on the notice in the club house. The 1st. round will start on February 18. Entry fee €20. This is a great team building event, all members should give it their full support. It will be a decider for competitors to make the Cups and Shield competition teams.

Results for; Monday, January 21 to Sunday January 27 Denis Ryan 28pts. 2nd. Jerry Keegan Jnr, 28 Pts.

Confederation of Golf Ireland, (CGI)

Last Wednesday, February 6 Templemore Golf Club committee hosted a meeting with CGI Local Support Officer Damien Connolly. CGI offers a combination of consultancy, online assessment, workshops and guidance along with access to a bank of templates and resources and cover a wide range of core business areas including, governance, finance, planning and membership development. This is a new initiative that will develop the club into the future and create an atmosphere that demonstrates Templemore Golf Club as an active, progressive and an all-inclusive Club.

2019 Cups and Shields Competitions

The 2019 Cups and Shield competitions are now posted on the locker room notice board and listed below. Any enquiries or more information required, contact competition secretary Liam Leahy 087-4115773.

2019 Subs are now Due

Early payment will be appreciated. You now have the option to pay on-line through the club website by Pay-Pal or Credit Card or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member.

There is a special limited rate for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years. This is very attractive for anyone interested in joining and for those purchasing vouchers to give a life changing experience to someone. New members are now been accepted. The membership categories have been increased to suit all sectors of the community.

A special rate for lapsed members that have not joined for one year can avail of a welcomed back once-off, special rate of €200 and ladies €170. This is a great motivation opportunity for golfers who want to return to this great social game. Registrations forms are now available online on our website, just select the membership tab or collect an application form at the club house or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members.

Equipment development Private Donations

All private donations will be greatly received. Just select the membership tab and then select make a donation tab. The Club will very much appreciate any donations that will help towards the purchase of new equipment, or in confidence contact; Martin Bohan 087 0509278.

Seniors

On Thursday, February 7 there was a great turn out for this event after very inclement weather that cancelled the event last Thursday, January 31. It is a great indication that this event is very popular in the club. It is also an ideal opportunity for lapsed members to return to the club. There will be a great welcome for them, also, great team support, banter and refreshments. Make your return to Golf Now.

Results for Thursday, February 7 - 1st. Team; Gerry Keegan, Ollie Murray, Sean Lee, Pat O’Connell. 52pts. 2nd. Team; John Hassett, Seanie Gleeson, Pat Maher, Tom Kennedy. 50pts. 3rd. Team; Liam Daly, James Murrey, Tony O’Toole, John Mullally. 47pts.

Club Fixtures

The successful Weekly 11hole Open Singles from Monday to Sunday will continue up to the Sunday, February 17 pre the spring league.

Sunday, April 28, Munster Country Clubs Cup, at Doneraile Gol Club, Round 1-Spanish Point-V-Templemore. Manager; Liam Leahy & Dinny Touhy.

Sunday, May 12th, Senior Interclub Fourball. Over 55yrs., No handicap limit, Combines 42max. Round 1-Tipperary-V-Templemore. Manager; PJ. Leahy.

Saturday, May 25, AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, at Clonmel Golf Course, Round 2- Ballykisteen-V-Templemore. Manager; Mick Keely.

Sunday, June 2, GUI All Ireland Inter Club Four-Ball Championship. Over 30yrs, Handicap 15+, Combined 34min. Round 1- Cahir Park-V-Templemore. Manager; Seamus Bourke.

Thursday, June 13, Irish Mixed Foursomes, at Tipperary Golf Club, Round 1-Templemore-V-Ballykisteen. Managers; Captains; Club Captains Tony O’Toole, Lorraine Ryan & Seamus Bourke.

Central Towns. The Draw for 2019 will be made early in March; Manager; TBC.

JB Carr TBC. Draw will be made in early March 2019. Manager; Liam Leahy & Dinny Touhy

See Notice Board for more details or contact Competition Secretary; Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.