Spring league has started at Co Tipperary Golf and Country Club

Mens Spring League

Men’s Spring League has started since Mon 11th Feb and will run for 4 weeks with the final on the 5th week Entry fee €15.

singles competition

Last weekend singles competition was played over 12 holes. The winner was Ollie Carr with an excellent score of 29 points playing off 5. In 2nd place was Jerry Maher with a very good score of 28 points playing off a handicap of 17.

Seniors Scramble

The winners of the Seniors Scramble on February 5, 2019 were: John Ryan (Bob), Liam Ryan(Con) and Tommy Moloney.

The winners of the Seniors Scramble on January 29 were: John Grogan, Michael Slattery and Denis McCarthy.

Ladies notes

Ladies spring league going really well, we have until February 23 to get all games played.

Ladies Table Quiz will take place on Saturday, March 9. This is an important fundraiser for the club, so be sure to support it.

Dance lessons start Monday, February 11 at 8.00 pm. This is also open to our male members. It is a great way to keep fit and will be a fun sociable evening.