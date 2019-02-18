Templemore Golf Club well represented at GUI AGM

Open 11 hole weekly Competition

The course is in excellent playing condition and all golfers are more than welcome to participate in this 11 hole open competition. It will continue up to the end of February to the start of the spring league. It’s an ideal opportunity for all competitive members to stay in shape for the upcoming spring league.

Results

Monday, January 28 to Sunday, February 10 - Tom McGrath 28pts. 2nd. Tom Kennedy 27pts. John Hassett 26pts.

Spring League 2019 Stableford

Club members interested in participating in the Spring League are encouraged to enter their names on the notice in the club house. Entry fee €20. The fee must be paid prior to the team selection so all that have their name on the list are requested get in their fee as soon as possible. This is a great team building event, all members should give it their full support. It will be a decider for competitors to make the Cups and Shield competition teams.

GUI AGM

Captain Tony O’Toole and Secretary Pat O’Connell represented the club on Saturday, February 16 at the GUI, AGM in Knightsbrook Golf Club in Trim. There was a large attendance of nationwide clubs. Templemore Golf Club is very proud that the outgoing GUI president is a member of Templemore Golf Club. We wish John all the best in his golfing future and acknowledge the pride his position brought to the club. CGI Local Support Officer Damien Connolly gave a detail presentation of the supports and services available to clubs which include a combination of consultancy, online assessment, workshops and guidance along with access to a bank of templates and resources and cover a wide range of core business areas including, governance, finance, planning and membership development. This is a new initiative that will develop the club into the future and create an atmosphere that demonstrates Templemore Golf Club as an Active. Progressive and an all-inclusive Club.

2019 Cups and Shields Competitions

The 2019 Cups and Shield competitions are now posted on the locker room notice board. All members interested in taking part in any of these competitions should make contact with Competition Secretary Liam Leahy, 087-4115773 as soon as possible.

2019 Fees are now Due

Early payment is essential for the registration of members for competitions and a vital source tor the up-keep of the course and equipment. You now have the option to pay on -line through the club web site by PayPal or Credit Card or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member. The rates for 2019 are as follows; gent membership, €350; lady membership, €300; couple, €500; country member, €150; beginner gent (guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €200; beginner (lady), (guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €170; juvenile (U15), €25; juniors (15-18yrs. 2nd. Level) €50; student 3rd. level & garda students, €70; OAP/clergy (existing), €230; OAP/clergy (new), €270; OAP couple (existing & new), €350; unemployed at January 1, €270; social welfare recipients and special needs, €270; distance (outside 50K lady & gents), €150; family (children under 15yrs.), €500; green fees (not reduced for 9 holes), €10; green fees; junior, juvenile, student and garda student, €5.

There is a special limited fee for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years. This is very attractive for anyone interested in joining and for those purchasing vouchers to give a life changing experience to someone. New members are now been accepted. The membership categories have been increased to suit all sectors of the community. All current members are encouraged to introduce at least one new member. It will be a huge advantage to building the club membership and profile.

A special rate for lapsed members that have not played/joined for one year can avail of a welcomed back once-off, special rate of €200 and Ladies €170. This is a great motivation opportunity for golfers, Ladies and Gents who want to return to this great social game. All current members are encouraged to promote this offer to help those that want to return to the Club.

Registration forms are now available on our website, just select the membership tab and it will give you the option to pay by Pay Pal or Credit Card or collect an application form at the club house or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members.

All will be welcomed.

Private Donations for Equipment Development

All private donations will be greatly received. Just select the membership tab and then select make a donation tab. The club will very much appreciate any donations that will help towards the purchase of new equipment, or in confidence contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278.

Seniors

On Thursday, February 14 there was a fantastic turn out for this event. It’s a great indication of the growing interest in this event and is very popular in the club. It is also an ideal opportunity for lapsed members to return to the club. There will be a great welcome back for them, also, great team support, banter and refreshments.

Results for Thursday, February 7 - 1st Team; John Hassett, John Brown, Tom Kennedy, Jim Gleeson 57pts. 2nd Team; Jerry Keegan, Martin Bohan, Mick Connell, Michael Webster 51pts. 3rd Team; Bertie Keane, John Galvin,, Pascal Whelan, Shanie Gleeson 50Pts.

Club Fixtures

The successful Weekly 11 hole Open Singles will continue up the start of the Spring League.

See Notice Board for more details on club and shield competitions or contact Competition Secretary; Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.