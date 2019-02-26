Templemore Golf Club Spring League 2019

Spring League 2019

There is huge interest in this competition. The entry form was full to capacity. Absolutely brilliant for the confidence of the Club and the competitive members to sharpen their play for the fixtures ahead. The course is in excellent condition and It will no doubt contribute to a fantastic competition. This will be the week for all to get their first card completed. The closing date will be Sunday, March 3. The teams will then be decided on March 4. Get your first card signed this week to secure your place in the Spring League. Use the Club Whats App to link up with other available golfers. It’s important to state your time available.

2019 Fees

There is a great response to the request for membership fee to be paid as soon as possible. Early payment is essential for the registration of members for competitions and a vital source tor the up-keep of the course and equipment. You now have the option to pay on-line through the club website by Pay-Pal or Credit Card or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member. The Rates for 2019 are as follows; Gent Membership, €350; Lady Membership, €300; Couple, €500; Country Member, €150; Beginner Gent (Guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €200; Beginner (Lady), (Guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €170; Juvenile (U15), €25; Juniors (15-18yrs. 2nd. Level) €50; Student 3rd. Level & Garda Students, €70; OAP/Clergy (Existing), €230; OAP/Clergy (New), €270; OAP Couple (Existing & New), €350; Unemployed at Jan 1, €270; Social Welfare Recipients and special needs, €270; Distance (Outside 50K Lady & Gents), €150; Family (Children under 15yrs.), €500; Green Fees (not reduced for 9 holes), €10; Green Fees; Junior, Juvenile, Student and Garda Student, €5.

Beginner Golfers

Are more than welcome. There is a special limited fee for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years. This is very attractive for anyone interested in joining and for those purchasing vouchers to give a life changing experience to someone. New members are now being accepted. The membership categories have been increased to suit all sectors of the community. All current members are encouraged to introduce at least one new Lady or Gent, Junior or Student, Seniors Juveniles and Family, Active Retirees, Special Needs or any person interested in taking up the sport. It will be a huge advantage to building the club membership and profile.

Lapsed Members

There is a great return by lapsed members and all are welcome back. A special rate for lapsed members that have not played/joined for one year can avail of a welcomed back once-off, special rate of €200 and Ladies €170. This is a great motivation opportunity for golfers, Ladies and Gents who want to return to this great social game. All current members are encouraged to promote this offer to help those that want to return to the Club. Registrations forms are now available online on our website or collect an application form at the club house or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members.



Private Donations

Private donations will be greatly received and used exclusively for the purchase of new equipment and course development. Just select the membership tab and then select make a donation tab on the club website www.templemore golfclub.ie or in confidence contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278.



The Seniors

On Thursday, February 21, there is a continued fantastic turn out for this event. The weather was fantastic and the course is in fantastic condition. A notable, great indication of the growing interest in this event which is very popular in the Club. It is also an ideal opportunity for lapsed members to return to the club. There will be a great welcome back for them, also, great team support, banter and refreshments. Make your return to Golf now. Call in on Thursday mornings at 10am. To play or at 12noon approx. for to join in the Cuppa and Banter.

Results, Thursday, February 21: 1st. Team; John Mullally, Jerry Keegan, Mick Connell 52pts. 2nd. Team; John Hassett, Jerry Murray, Phil Ryan, Michael Maher 51pts. 3rd. Team; Bertie Keane, George Collins, Ollie Murray 49pts.

Club Fixtures

Spring League - commenced on Saturday, February 23.

Central Towns - The Draw for 2019 will be made early in March. Manager; TBC.

JB Carr; Draw will be made in early March 2019. Manager; Liam Leahy.

Saturday, April 13 - White Dowling Society.

Sunday, April 28 - Munster Country Clubs Cup, at Doneraile Golf Club, Round 1-Spanish Point-V-Templemore. Manager; Liam Leahy & Dinny Touhy.

Sunday, May 12 - Senior Interclub Fourball. Over 55yrs., No Handicap Limit, Combines 42max. Round 1-Tipperary-V-Templemore. Manager; Seanie Gleeson.

Saturday, May 25t - AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, At Clonmel Golf Course, Round 2- Ballykisteen-V-Templemore. Manager; Mick Keely.

Sunday, June 2 - GUI All Ireland Inter Club Four-Ball Championship. Round 1- Cahir Park-V-Templemore. Manager; P.J. Leahy.

Thursday, June 13 - Irish Mixed Foursomes, Tipperary Golf Club, Round 1-Templemore-V-Ballykisteen. Managers; Captains; Captains Tony O’Toole, Lorraine Ryan/Seamus Bourke.

Presidents Prize, Sunday, Juley 28.

Captains Prize, August 16, 17 and 18.

Diageo Mixed, Semi Final - Saturday, August 17. Final Sunday, September 1s. Manager TBC

White Dowling Society, Saturday, October 26.

White Dowling Society, Saturday, December 14.

See Notice Board for more details or contact Club Competition Secretary; Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.