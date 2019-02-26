Men’s Winter League at Roscrea Golf Club

Men’s Winter League

The final of the Winter League took place last Sunday. This again was most successful with 19 teams taking part and again was sponsored by Bernie SuperValu, Roscrea. The Club wishes to thank Bernie’s for their continued support. Also thanks to all our members who took part during the year.

The final itself was close with 2 matches going down the 19th.

Winning Team - Liam England (Captain), Aidan Doran, Ger Dooley, Conor Egan, James O’Lone & Proinnsias Loughnane.

Runner-Up Team - Michael Gleeson (Captain), Matt Ryan, Sean Gleeson, Mark Rowland, Noel McMahon & Denis Egan

Open Winter Classic

15 Holes Stableford; now in progress until March 3. Teams of 2, 3 or 4. One Score on Holes 1 – 10, Two scores on last 5 Holes. Play as often as you like, Monday to Sunday. Best score each week qualifies for the final to be played on Sunday March 10. Entry: Members €5 (per person), Visitors €10 (per person).

Week 6 Qualifiers: - Eoin Fitzpatrick, Graham Hogan, Niall O’Lone & Bryan O’Lone 54 points

Lotto

Numbers drawn 5, 16, 18 & 31. No Jackpot Winner and one Match 3; €150. Paddy Collison, Carrick Road. Next weeks is Jackpot is €2,100. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7.00pm.

Results

20/2/19 - Wednesday Golfers Overall winner Paddy Tynan (13) 33 points. Cat 1 Michael Delahunty (11) 30 points. Cat 2 Sean Gleeson (15) [30 – 2] 28 points. Cat 3 Sean Egan (19) 32 points

Thursday Seniors – Winner, Seamus Dennison, 23 points.

Societies

Inter Societies took place on Saturday. Market House (M. Phelan) were the winners. Best individual was Ger Delaney, 40 points.

Ballyskenagh/Killavilla GAA Juvenile Club are holding their Table Quiz in Roscrea Golf Club Friday March 8.

Subs

Membership subscriptions for 2019 are now due and can be paid at the bar or to Martin Donnellan.

The club is collecting email addresses and mobile numbers for all members to facilitate correspondence. If you are not receiving texts and emails please supply your email address and mobile number to the office or send to info@roscreagolfclub.ie

Sympathy

The Club wishes to express its sympathy to the family of former lady member Catherine Holland, now living in Ennis, who passed away last week. Catherine was a leading golfer and is pictured in G. Cunningham’s History of the Club in a ladies team who reached the final of the Tipperary League in 1990, only beaten on the 19th. To her husband Frank (formerly AIB, Roscrea) and her children go our deepest sympathy. May she rest in peace.

Course Conditions

To check Course Conditions dial (0505)21130, Ext 4.