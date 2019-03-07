Templemore Golf Club: First cards in for spring league

The Spring League

Now that all the First Cards are in, the teams will be posted on the locker room notice board. Use the Club Whats App to link up with other available golfers to avoid letting your team down. It’s important to state your time available.

Members Subscriptions

There is a great response to the request for membership fee to be paid as soon as possible. Early payment is essential for the registration of members for competitions and a vital source tor the up-keep of the course and equipment. You now have the option to pay online through the club website or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member. The rates for 2019 are as follows; gent €350; lady €300; couple €500; country member, €150; beginner gent (guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €200; beginner lady, (guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €170; juvenile (u15), €25; juniors (15-18yrs. 2nd. Level) €50; student 3rd level & garda students, €70; OAP/clergy (existing), €230; OAP/Clergy (new), €270; OAP couple (existing & new), €350; unemployed at January 1, €270; social welfare recipients and special needs, €270; distance (outside 50K lady & gents), €150; family (children under 15yrs.), €500; green fees (not reduced for 9 holes), €10; green fees; junior, juvenile, student and garda student, €5.

There is a special limited fee for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years. This is very attractive for anyone interested in joining and for those purchasing vouchers to give a life changing experience to someone. New members are now been accepted. The membership categories have been increased to suit all sectors of the community. All current members are encouraged to introduce at least one new member. It will be a huge advantage to building the club membership and profile.

A special rate for lapsed members that have not played/joined for one year can avail of a welcomed back once-off, special rate of €200 and ladies €170. This is a great motivation opportunity for golfers who want to return to this great social game.

Registration forms online or from Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members.

Seniors

On Thursday, February 28, as usual there is a continued large turnout for this event. The weather was fantastic and the course is in fantastic condition. A great indication of the growing interest in this event which is very popular in the Club. It is also an ideal opportunity for lapsed members to return to the club. There will be a great welcome back for them, also, great team support, banter and refreshments. Call in on Thursday mornings at 10am. To play or at 12noon approx. to join in the cuppa and banter.

Results, Thursday, February 28: 1st Team; Tom McGrath, Pascal Whelan, Donal Golden 53pts. 2nd Team; Bertie Keane, PJ Leahy, Joe Hennessy, George Murray. 51pts. 3rd Team; Jerry Keegan, Mick Murphy, Tony O’Toole, Frankie Shortt 48Pts.

Club Fixtures

Spring League; 2nd leg. Commenced on Monday, March 4.

Central Towns. The Draw for 2019 will be made early in March; Manager; TBC.

JB Carr; Draw will be made in early March 2019. Manager; Liam Leahy.

Saturday, April 13; White Dowling Society.

Sunday, April 28: Munster Country Clubs Cup, at Doneraile Golf Club, Round 1-Spanish Point-V-Templemore. Manager; Liam Leahy & Dinny Touhy.

Sunday, May 12; Senior Interclub Fourball. Over 55yrs., No Handicap Limit, Combines 42max. Round 1-Tipperary-V-Templemore. Manager; Seanie Gleeson.

Saturday, May 25; AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, at Clonmel Golf Course, Round 2- Ballykisteen-V-Templemore. Manager; Mick Keely.

Sunday, June 2; GUI All Ireland Inter Club Four-Ball Championship. Round 1- Cahir Park-V-Templemore. Manager; P.J. Leahy.

Thursday, June 13; Irish Mixed Foursomes, Tipperary Golf Club, Round 1-Templemore-V-Ballykisteen. Managers; Captains; Captains Tony O’Toole, Lorraine Ryan/Seamus Bourke.

Presidents Prize; Sunday, July 28.

Captains Prize; August 16, 17 and 18.

Diageo Mixed. Semi Final Saturday, August 17. Final Sunday, September 1. Manager, TBC.

White Dowling Society; Saturday, October 26

White Dowling Society; Saturday, December 14.

See Notice Board for more details or contact Club Competition Secretary; Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.