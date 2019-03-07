Thurles Golf Club Presidents / Captains Drive-In rescheduled

PRESIDENTS/CAPTAINS DRIVE-IN

The Drive-In has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 10 at 4.30pm.

TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER

Open Team of Three (Any Combination) – 14 Holes Stableford. Play any day of the week and Sunday after competition. Entry fee per person – members €5; visitors €15. Grand Final will take place on Saturday, April 6. Further information and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.

TABLE QUIZ

Come and join Quizmaster William O’Grady for a Table Quiz on Friday, March 22 at 9pm. Team of Four €20. Quiz will be followed by a Putting Competition. All are most welcome.

NEW MEMBERSHIP CATEGORIES

Under 40’S: Aged 26 – 40, join now for only €300 (that’s less than €6 per week).

Under 26 non-student, join for only €250.

Terms and conditions apply. Contact Ashling on 0504-21983 for further information!

FIXTURE LIST 2019

Fixture List for 2019 is now available in the Clubhouse.

MEN’S RESULTS

Sunday, February 24 – Top Twenty Team of Three

1st Michael Dempsey, Ned Commins & Jerry Stapleton 53pts. 2nd Roger McLoughlin, William Maher & Billy Maher 50pts. 3rd Adrian O’Keeffe, John Doyle & Robert Stakelum 48pts (5pts on last hole)



LADIES NOTES

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Tuesday, March 5 - 14 Hole Singles Stableford

Sunday, March 10 - 18 Hole Singles Stableford

Sunday, March 10 - Captain’s Drive In at 4.30pm (Re-scheduled from March 3)

Tuesday, March 12 -14 Hole Singles Stableford

Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17- 18 Hole Open Team of Four (Any combination or ladies only)

Monday, March 18 - 18 Hole Open Singles Stableford

SPRING LEAGUE

Round two of the Spring League will run up to Sunday, March 10, with Team C playing Team A and Team B playing Team D, all matches to be played over the first 9 holes open and must continue to a conclusion, Teams C and B are top of the draw in round two and must make contact with opposition to arrange matches. Please contact your team captain if you need contact details for opposition players. Best of luck to all competing.

The Spring League is kindly sponsored by Denise and Dave Connor.

PRESENTATION OF PRIZES

The ladies will hold a presentation of prizes for all ladies competitions from December 16, 2018 to March 19, on Sunday, March 24 at 6pm.

A list of all results for same will be posted in the ladies locker room and also emailed out to all ladies.

TEAMS

We are back around to that time of the year again and the selectors are getting ready to put teams together for the coming season.

If you are interested in playing for your club please see sheets for the various teams entered in the Ladies locker room, please enter your name on the relevant sheet.