Busy week of quizzes and competitions at Thurles Golf Club

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS 2019

Annual Subscriptions are overdue. 2019 membership stickers must be displayed at all times. Any member who is paying by direct debit, please call in to Ashling in the office to collect your 2019 membership sticker.

From March 1 no sub –no prize

From April 1 no sub – no play

TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER - LAST WEEK TO ENTER!

Open Team of Three (Any Combination) – 14 Holes Stableford. Play any day of the week and Sunday after competition. Entry fee per person – members €5; visitors €15. Grand Final will take place on Saturday, April 6. Further information and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.

Prizes: GUI vouchers: 1st prize - 3 x €150. 2nd prize: 3 x €100. 3rd prize - 3 x €50. 4th prize - 3 x €50.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition returns next Thursday, April 4. Members €7; visitors €20. Online booking will be available the previous Thursday at 8pm on BRS for members and visitors.

MEN’S RESULTS

Sunday, March 24 – Bogey Cup: 18 Hole Singles V-Par - 1st Jacko Doyle (20) 9up. 2nd Tony Kirby (16) 6up. 3rd Liam O’Dwyer (15) 3up (2 up back 9, 1 up back 6). Gross Lar Ryan (-2) 71. 5th Dessie Taylor (17) 3up (2 up back 9)

TABLE QUIZ

Our Spring Table Quiz was very successful last Friday night with a good attendance and great fun had by all. The winners were Lorraine O’Keeffe, Mary O’Brien and Mairead Clohessy. Well done to the 3 ladies.

The winner of the putting competition was Tom Fanning, who gave a very impressive display of putting, well done Tom.

LADIES NOTES

UPCOMING LADIES FIXTURES

Tuesday, March 26 - 16 Hole Singles V-Par

Sunday, March 31 - 18 Hole Singles S/F

Tuesday, April 2 - 18 Hole Singles S/F

Sunday, April 7 - 18 Hole Singles S/F

SPRING LEAGUE

The final round of this year’s spring league must be completed by Thursday, March 28; all matches must be played over the first 9 holes open and must continue to a conclusion. Best of luck to all competing in their last match of this year’s Spring League. We would like to thank Denise and Dave Connor for their very kind sponsorship of this event.

RESULTS

Tuesday, March 19 – 14 Hole Singles S/F - 1st Dympna Miley (15) 28 pts. 2nd Denis Connor (23) 27 pts. Also on 27 pts Pauline Byrne & Lil Leahy. 2’s Competition – Dympna Miley at the 14th.

Sunday, March 24 - 18 Hole Team of 3 - 1st Margaret Corcoran (16) Brigiette Behan (16) & Betty Moore (34) 77pts

TEAMS

We are now back to that time of year and our teams will be taking to the fairways this April, starting out with the Minor Cup Team (22 – 27 handicap) where we have a home venue playing Clonmel in Thurles on April 6th at 2.30pm. The following day our Challenge Cup Team (28+ handicap) head to Tipperary Town to play Tipperary at 1pm. This leaves our Intermediate Cup Team (16 – 21 handicap) who have also got a home venue and will play Harbour Point in Thurles on April 13 at 2pm. All support is very much appreciated for these teams.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday, March 24: 9, 15, 25, 27. No Jackpot Winner. Next week’s Jackpot will be €6,200. Thank you for your continued support.

Pictured below Captain John Hackett presenting Thurles Golf Club quiz winners Mary O’Brien, Mairead Clohessy and Lorraine O’Keeffe with their prize